× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom defends its dominant market share

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | November 3rd 2021

Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Safaricom PLC. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has defended its market position stating that its market share is a result of sustained mega investments over the years.

In submissions presented to Senate’s Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) by Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Chege, the telco disputed assertions by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) that it had abused its position in the market to the detriment of other players.

“Safaricom has not undertaken any activity that has lessened or in any way affected the ability of our competitors to compete,” said Ndegwa.

“As has been shown by the market share statistics published by the Communication Authority, Safaricom’s market share has been steadily decreasing year on year to the current levels which shows that competition is gaining and growing.”

READ MORE

 JGF sets up a plan to promote the game

 List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

 Lodepa eager to win Stanchart race at home after starring abroad

 Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant

The most profitable regional firm was giving its submissions in response to calls by Airtel Kenya to have the firm declared a dominant player and be subject to a tougher regulatory regime compared to other players.

Airtel Kenya last week told the Committee that industry regulators should introduce a sliding mobile termination rate, redistribute spectrum and enforce mobile money agent interoperability to level the playing field for smaller operators.

Safaricom, in defence, said it has invested Sh34 billion annually to maintain and expand its 2G, 3G and 4G coverage across the country to serve its 41.3 million subscribers.

“Some of our competitors have shied away from the responsibility of building and running their own infrastructure,” stated Ndegwa.

“They do not own any base stations, they do not invest in fibre connectivity, they do not invest in call centres.” According to Ndegwa, Safaricom does not have significant market power since the market remains dynamic and any operator can replicate its business model if they match its level of investment and customer strategy.

Ndegwa said it would unfair to impose any interventions that give competitors undue advantage that would distort the market and reduce investments. “Instead of seeking these interventions, we believe the competition should invest, innovate and compete against Safaricom by giving customers choice instead of seeking to tie Safaricom’s hands,” he said.

Chege cautioned against unpredictable regulation, where smaller players are unable to invest in network expansion.

The Senate Committee on ICT chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi continues to receive submissions from industry players and regulators after which a report will be tabled in Senate.

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes

Gumzo la BBI, Upinzani Tanzania, Uajiri wa walimu TSC, Wakfu wa Safaricom | Mbiu Wikendi

Share this story
How to choose the perfect business partner
You have to make sure that your business partner is the right fit for you and your business. Here are a few ways to do so:
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to choose the perfect business partner

By Pauline Muindi | 1 hour ago

How to choose the perfect business partner
Want to start and run a debt-free business? Here’s how

By Ishaq Jumbe | 7 hours ago

Want to start and run a debt-free business? Here’s how
Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year

By Jacob Ng’etich | 14 hours ago

Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year
City Hall debt balloons to Sh78.1b as interest and penalties pile

By Josphat Thiong’o | 15 hours ago

City Hall debt balloons to Sh78.1b as interest and penalties pile
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC