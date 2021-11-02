× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Africa needs renewable energy shift to tackle crisis

BUSINESS
By Eric Otieno | November 2nd 2021

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, takes place against the backdrop of a growing global climate crisis.

New scientific evidence shows we are well on our way to recording a 1.5ºC increase in global temperatures above the pre-industrial levels.

The Inter-governmental Parties on Climate Change (IPCC) in an August report attributed the current climate change and extreme weather events to the build-up of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere due to human activities. The greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from the burning of fossil fuels, have led to increasing global temperatures, resulting in extreme weather events.

Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5°C or even 2°C by the end of the century, things could get out of hand, the report warned.

READ MORE

 Wealthy countries have a duty to support developing nations

 Kenya to be Africa's voice on climate change at the UN Security Council, President Uhuru says

 Uhuru Kenyatta asks for an increase of climate financing at COP26

 The start of COP26

African countries, despite contributing less than four per cent of the greenhouse gas emissions, bear the heaviest burden of extreme weather events associated with global warming.

The latest report by the World Metrological Organisation (WMO) warns that more than 100 million “extremely poor” people across Africa are threatened by accelerating climate change that could also melt away the continent’s few glaciers within two decades.

It shows that Africa’s 1.3 billion people remain “extremely vulnerable” as the continent warms more and at a faster rate than the global average.

The shrinking of glaciers on the mountains of Kilimanjaro, Kenya and the Rwenzori has been documented as the symbols of the rapid changes to come.

Already, the continent is suffering under the impact of climate change manifested by droughts, floods and extreme heat. The renewable energy potential offers Africa a huge scope to build a climate-resilient and low-carbon continent, with attractive investment opportunities, climate-smart agriculture and the sustainable management of natural resources. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has a role to play in ensuring a renewable energy revolution in the continent, and many quarters are already demanding action.

RELATED VIDEOS

Climate Change: Kiambu county holds harvest festival, an initiative to beef up food security

Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green

Anger boils as floods sweep across the country

Share this story
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
For many customers seeking loans, the first question they ask potential lenders is the interest rate.
Can’t pay, won’t pay: Why your insurer will not settle your claim
Errors such as misspelling names when filling in the claim form may also make your insurer repudiate a claim.

MOST READ

Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion
Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Can’t pay, won’t pay: Why your insurer will not settle your claim

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Can’t pay, won’t pay: Why your insurer will not settle your claim
Over 200 investors to scout for investment deals in Kinshasa

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Over 200 investors to scout for investment deals in Kinshasa
How bank lost millions after teller fainted

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

How bank lost millions after teller fainted
UN body renews Utalii College certification

By Philip Mwakio | 5 hours ago

UN body renews Utalii College certification
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC