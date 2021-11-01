× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila Odinga praises Kenya’s exhibition at the Dubai expo

BUSINESS
By Patrick Vidija | November 1st 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga when he visited Kenya's pavilion in the ongoing Dubai 2020 Expo in Dubai. [Twitter]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said Kenya diverse culture plays a critical role in the tourism front.

Raila on Monday said the diverse culture has placed the country at par with other international countries.

The AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure spoke when he visited Kenya’s pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo.

He said the move by Kenya to exhibit its products at the expo which is an international event that takes place every 5 years is welcome.

READ MORE

 Joash Onyango out as Firat names Harambee Squad for World Cup qualifiers

 What way Mt Kenya? Governors differ on presidential candidate

 Court of Appeal temporarily bars CJ Koome from swearing in six judges

 It costs one up to Sh500,000 for an elaborate kaya anointing ceremony

“It is an opportunity to showcase what Kenya has to offer to the rest of the world. As they say, if you don’t tell your story nobody will tell it for you,” he said.

“What I have seen here is very impressive, from agricultural products to processed goods and value-added goods. Showing tourism potential of our country in relation to our different cultures, our unity in diversity or in other words azimio la umoja,” he added.

The Expo is a world expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

About 92 countries are participating among them Kenya and each is showcasing their opportunities are their designated pavilions.

The Expo is not just about exhibitions but there are also forums on topical issues such as climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, food, agriculture and livelihoods and water.

Each country participating has been allocated a national day to promote its culture, trade, investment and tourism opportunity to the world.

Kenya’s national day will be held on 16th February 2022. However, Kenya has planned to have an entire Kenya week which will involve various activities such as flower activation on Valentine’s Day, the Kenya UAE trade investment and business forum and Kenya Diaspora Business State Dinner.

The ODM chief said the exhibition is clear evidence that Kenya measures very well with what other countries produce.

“I’m here as African Union’s High Representative on infrastructure development. Africa needs to trade more with itself.  At the moment it stands at just about 15 per cent we want to upscale it to 30 per cent, then 50 per cent gradually,” he said.

Raila disclosed that one of the inhibiting factors has been the poor infrastructure in the continent.

“We have to ensure that the infrastructure in the continent is improved so that we can increase trade among African countries,” he said.

Raila left for Dubai on Wednesday last week at a time the race for State House has begun heating up with daily campaign meetings across the country.

Although there have been speculations that the trip was about mobilistaion of political resources, insiders have denied the claims.

In July this year, Raila flew to the United Arab Emirates city on another trip that was linked to resource mobilisation ahead of his 2022 presidential campaigns.

This comes amid reports that the former Prime Minister will be making an official declaration on his presidential bid.

Sources within the planners have said the declaration will be made on December 9, at the Bomas of Kenya during the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ convention.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, other party leaders, diplomats, guests from around Africa and ordinary Kenyans are among those to be invited to the convention.

The sources further said the declaration will be under the Azimio la Umoja banner that is set to be transformed into a coalition on whose ticket Raila plans to vie for the presidency.

So far Raila is said to be working on a pre-election coalition agreement with President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party and they have been reaching out to One Kenya Alliance (OKA) of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu).

RELATED VIDEOS

FKF Premier League: Gor Mahia beats Sofapaka 1-0

OKA chiefs take campaigns to President Kenyatta's backyard in Mount Kenya

UDM party embarks on a drive that will enhance the party for various political seats

Share this story
Why fast-food joints are serving up generous portions of chips
Who was paying for the generous helping of chips?
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
For many customers seeking loans, the first question they ask potential lenders is the interest rate.

MOST READ

Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion
Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks

By Patrick Alushula | 22 minutes ago

Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
Why fast-food joints are serving up generous portions of chips

By Dominic Omondi | 53 minutes ago

Why fast-food joints are serving up generous portions of chips
CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project

By Philip Mwakio | 4 hours ago

CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project
Portland Cement revalues land to post Sh1.9 billion paper profit

By Dominic Omondi | 17 hours ago

Portland Cement revalues land to post Sh1.9 billion paper profit
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC