× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers get Sh6b bonus cut as prices turn sour at tea auction

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | October 28th 2021

Tea farmer plucking tea leaves at Tukiamwana, Kisii County, May 2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Tea farmers across the country will receive Sh6.05 billion less in this year’s tea bonus payout compared to last year on reduced prices at the Mombasa Tea Auction.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency Management Services (KTDA-MS) yesterday said it had released Sh21.57 billion for the second and final payment to farmers for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

The latest payment is Sh6.05 billion lower than the Sh27.62 billion that the 54 KTDA-affiliated factories paid out to farmers last year.

This year’s second payment comes against a backdrop of a 8.3 per cent drop in CTC (a method of processing black tea) tea prices at the Mombasa auction.

READ MORE

 KTDA releases Sh21 billion tea bonuses to farmers

 Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

 KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO

 Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

Tea prices at the auction fell from an average of $2.38 (Sh264) per kilo in the 2019-2020 financial year to $2.18 (Sh241) in the 2020-2021 financial year ending June 30, 2021.

The payout marks the third straight year of declining bonuses given that the smallholder farmers had received Sh28.8 billion in 2019.

KTDA-MS said the more than 600,000 farmers who deliver their produce to the 54 factories under its management will receive their money before the end of the week.

The payment comes months after the tea agency paid farmers a mini-bonus of between Sh2 and Sh5 a kilo for the monthly sales to its factories. Despite the decline in last year’s bonus payment, KTDA’s total payment to farmers had increased by 11.6 per cent to Sh51.9 billion from Sh46.5 billion in 2019.

Sales volumes also play a role in determining bonuses, with almost three-quarters of all the tea being sold through the Mombasa Auction and only a quarter through direct sales.

Other factors used in determining the bonus payments include the quality of tea by individual factories, prices fetched at the auction and how efficient the factories are at their operations.

The release of the funds follows the conclusion of meetings by factory directors from the KTDA-managed factories that were held between September 20 and October 1 to review the audited 12-month accounts of their factories.

KTDA Holdings Ltd Chairman David Ichoho said Sh600 will reflect in the payment per 50-kilogram bag of fertiliser in a bid to pass on the Sh1 billion fertiliser subsidy by the government to farmers.

Mr Ichoho urged farmers to reinvest their net earnings in increasing farm production quality to make their business more sustainable.

The KTDA-managed factories are already enjoying higher tea prices at the auction following the introduction of the minimum reserve price. The increased prices, if sustained, are expected to translate into higher earnings for the financial year ending June next year.

KTDA in July set the minimum reserve price for processed tea at the Mombasa auction in an unprecedented move to cushion smallholder farmers from losses

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction are not allowed to fall below Sh270 ($2.43) per kilo in line with the reserve price rules.

RELATED VIDEOS

KTDA gets new board directors in a move out to streamline operations

KTDA Elections: Nyeri county tea farmers hold tea director zones elections

Curses of Kingmakers, Major hitch in push for early referendum, Munya seals KTDA fate| Press Review

Share this story
Firms unite in push to fight corporate graft
The Blue Company Project bides companies to practices that shun corruption.
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
Nairobi’s prime industrial market has shown robust growth since 2018, with its warehousing rent increase exceeding other cities in the continent.

MOST READ

Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa

By Peter Theuri | 55 minutes ago

Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
Tanzania clears its capital arrears in Shelter Afrique

By Moses Omusolo | 55 minutes ago

Tanzania clears its capital arrears in Shelter Afrique
Real estate spawns growth of private security business

By Graham Kajilwa | 55 minutes ago

Real estate spawns growth of private security business
Developer eyes zero carbon emissions by 2030 in new growth plan

By James Wanzala | 55 minutes ago

Developer eyes zero carbon emissions by 2030 in new growth plan
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC