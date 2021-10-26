× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Agricultural premiums hit Sh1 billion mark

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | October 26th 2021

The State spent Sh4.2 billion on post-disaster interventions. [Courtesy]

Agricultural insurance premiums have crossed Sh1 billion mark, pointing to increased uptake of crop and livestock covers by smallholder farmers.

Data from the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) shows total gross premiums for agricultural insurance hit Sh1.09 billion last year - a 66 per cent growth from Sh655.88 million in 2019.

“Kenyans are getting more informed about the cover and its importance. This is driving up the uptake and the trend is likely to continue,” said AKI Chief Executive Tom Gichuhi.

The State has been partnering with crop and livestock farmers to increase the uptake even though many insurers remain reluctant to fully embrace the sector due to attendant risks.

READ MORE

 Farmers click with digital tools to up yields

 Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

 Disabled man to be compensated for unfair dismissal by insurance company

 Olympian Wakiihuri to lead legends in Mombasa run

Smallholder farmers are spread in wide areas, attracting high distribution costs. This makes the premiums expensive and out of reach for many.

The agricultural insurance premiums are however just 0.82 per cent of the Sh132.7 billion gross written premiums for general insurance covers.

All general insurers are licensed to underwrite agricultural insurance but only 10 companies had rolled out agricultural covers by end of last year.

The low uptake of agricultural covers means majority of farmers remain vulnerable to natural disasters.

This poses social and economic challenges, worsened by droughts in the northern part of the country every three to five years. Estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture show the economy lost Sh1.33 trillion ($12 billion) during the extreme droughts that occurred between 2008 and 2011.

The State spent Sh4.2 billion on post-disaster interventions.

The livestock sub-sector accounted for 72 per cent or Sh957 billion of the loss, highlighting the vulnerability of farmers in the absence of any form of insurance for their crops and livestock.

Insurers lack capacity to underwrite catastrophic risks associated with drought, floods and other agricultural shocks. This has seen them fear on onboarding farmers.

The Agriculture Ministry says climate change has worsened weather-related risks such as droughts, floods, pests and diseases, exposing farmers to huge losses.

Banks have also been reluctant to lend to the agricultural sector due to high risks, limiting opportunities to invest in modern technologies to up productivity.

The Agriculture Ministry has rolled out a policy to accelerate growth and development of agricultural insurance but admits that smallholder farms are spread over wide areas, increasing distribution costs for agriculture insurance.

“This is exacerbated by lack of established insurance agent networks in rural areas,” says the ministry.

Kenya has been trying index-based insurance to lower transaction costs.

However, low incomes among farmers stand in the way even as food and housing take priority.

RELATED VIDEOS

Seneti yapitisha BBI, Mawakili Meru wameandamana, Wapi Jack Onyango?, Ukeketaji Narok | MBIU YA KTN

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Wakili Paul Mwangi atoa kauli yake kuhusu ripoti ya BBI

Share this story
Konza deal with NSE opens doors to new tech startups
The partnership is in line with the knowledge economy and innovation pillar of KoTDA’s second strategic plan (2021-2025)
Kenya Pipeline bets on solar plants to cut costly power bills
Kenya Pipeline plans to install solar at its headquarters in Nairobi’s Industrial Area according to tender documents.

MOST READ

Kenya's brand value up by 8pc in one year on UK trade deal
Kenya's brand value up by 8pc in one year on UK trade deal

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ray of hope for firms, households as economic gloom starts to lift

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Ray of hope for firms, households as economic gloom starts to lift
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
Activists battle curbs to make key talks

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Activists battle curbs to make key talks
Farmers click with digital tools to up yields

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Farmers click with digital tools to up yields
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC