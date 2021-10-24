× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya's brand value up by 8pc in one year on UK trade deal

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | October 24th 2021

Kenya’s brand value has risen eight per cent to $67 billion (Sh7.4 trillion) in the last one year, a new report shows.

This saw East Africa’s largest economy ranked as the region’s most valued brand, by the Brand Finance Nation Brands 2021 report.

The report noted significant developments in Kenya this year, including cementing its relationship with the UK where a new agreement to secure about $16 billion (Sh1.8 trillion) in investment deals was inked.

Other positive factors cited included the listing of Kenya’s first green bond on the London Stock Exchange. 

READ MORE

 Team renews hope of reviving stalled Kenya-UK trade treaty

 Team renews hope of reviving stalled Kenya-UK trade treaty

 Agriculture sector network says Kenya-UK trade deal hope to industry

 Kenya-UK trade deal: Why the devil is in the details

“These new initiatives are testament to the great strides the nation is making in opening up to the global stage for business to support its growing economy,” said the report.  

Brand Finance Africa Regional Manager for East Africa Walter Serem said Kenya could boost efforts to entrench its presence not only in the continent but the world.

“Our position in the ranking could not come at a better time given the continued ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on local businesses and livelihoods, where the cost of living is at an all-time high,” he said. “I must commend all stakeholders in the government, public and private sector given the intent and effort to grow our indigenous brands.”

Mr Serem said the ranking offered an opportunity to align and support Kenya’s brand custodians such as the Tourism ministry, Kenya Tourism Board and Kenya Export Promotions and Branding Agency.

The report further showed that the 100 most valuable nation brands in the world recorded a seven per cent increase in brand value since 2020, signalling that recovery from the pandemic is underway.

Despite this, the report said, uncertainty lingers and nation brand values have not reached pre-pandemic levels yet.

At $90.8 trillion, the total brand value of the top 100 is still seven per cent lower compared to 2019, added the report.  

“Unlike previous economic crashes, recovery is uneven and is pinned on the combination of initial Covid-19 response strategies and a successful vaccination rollout. We are starting to turn a corner, as the world’s most valuable nation brands begin to return to pre-pandemic brand values,” David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance. 

Share this story
Making decent work a reality for everyone
Work-life boundaries have blurred and there has been growing concern about the impact of new ways of working on physical and mental health.
Amid job losses, loyalty wanes as priorities change for most workers
The ‘Great Resignation’ has left firms seeking replacements from a sea of people who are not keen on formal employment.

The sins of power producer
The sins of power producer

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
Making decent work a reality for everyone

By World Economic Forum | 49 minutes ago

Making decent work a reality for everyone
Amid job losses, loyalty wanes as priorities change for most workers

By Peter Theuri | 49 minutes ago

By Peter Theuri | 49 minutes ago

Amid job losses, loyalty wanes as priorities change for most workers
Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry

By Joy Kivata | 49 minutes ago

Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry
KICC once again named Africa's best meetings, conference venue

By Standard Correspondent | 8 hours ago

KICC once again named Africa's best meetings, conference venue
