KICC once again named Africa's best meetings, conference venue
BUSINESS
By Standard Correspondent | October 23rd 2021
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has for the third consecutive year been voted Africa’s leading meetings and conference venue, and Nairobi as the continent’s top business travel destination.
The recognition by World Travel Awards (WTA) was announced on Thursday during the unveiling of Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 winners.
WTA recognises and awards excellence in travel, tourism, meetings, incentives travel, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) and business events.
KICC chief executive Nana Gecaga (pictured) thanked the government, KICC board and staff, and Kenyans for their continued support and efforts in once again ensuring the facility won the two awards for the third year running.
“We are humbled to get such great recognition three years in a row,” she said in statement.
“The awards are once again an indication of the outstanding efforts by the Kenyan Mice and business events sector to position the country as a preferred destination for business events.”
Ms Gecaga said the awards will spearhead Kenya’s marketing campaigns, positioning the country as a preferred destination for business events.
“KICC is delighted to announce that we will be hosting the next Africa and Indian Ocean Gala
ceremony, which will be held in 2022,” she said.
“The event will be a platform for all our Mice and business events stakeholders to partner with KICC and showcase everything Kenya has to offer in the sector.”
The CEO said KICC is streamlining conferencing to ensure visiting delegates that come to
Kenya have an all-round experience.
The corporation is further working with stakeholders to come up with attractive conference packages that will ensure delegates experience the whole of Kenya.
“This move is aimed at increasing Kenya’s conference tourism market share locally and internationally,” Gecaga said.
