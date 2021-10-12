East Africa tourism took a big hit due to Covid-19
BUSINESS
By Philip Mwakio | October 12th 2021
East African Community (EAC) states lost 92 per cent revenue in the tourism sector due to Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the regional bloc, tourist arrivals to the region dropped from 6.98 million before the pandemic to 2.25 million.
EAC secretary Peter Mathuki said the tourism sector was the worst hit by the pandemic.
READ MORE
Man wants Sh9m from firm, claims unfair dismissal
The rise of local women farmers in Kenya’s coffee sector
Uhuru in New York to chair UN Security Council session on peace
Noting that the region was now opening up for business, Dr Mathuki urged the East African partner states and other stakeholders to work together to market the region’s tourist attractions and products to ensure a speedy recovery for the sector.
“Despite the fact that the pandemic has reversed the gains that we had made in the tourism sector, we are quite confident that through collective and collaborative efforts, we should be able to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of performance and even do better within a span of less than five years,” he said.
He said the region has what it takes in terms of iconic and fascinating tourist attractions, ranging from pristine white beaches to snowcapped mountains, savannahs to dense rainforests, as well as a rich cultural heritage and unmatched diversity in wildlife species.
“One lesson that stands out and resonates with most destinations around the world is the need to entrench resilience in the tourism sector,” he said.
Further, he said the EAC was also planning to undertake a major regional and domestic tourism campaign locally.
“As you are aware, the middle class in Africa has been growing rapidly and it largely comprises of young people who are eager to travel and explore. East Africa should be their first destination. They should take advantage of the preferential rates applicable to EAC citizens,” he said.
He disclosed that the EAC Council of Ministers had previously made a decision that the citizens from the bloc should be charged local rates while entering public tourist sites across the region, adding that the decision had been implemented by all Partner States and been extended to hotels and other tourist accommodation establishments.
Mathuki urged member states to diversify their tourism products by developing other products such as conference tourism, cultural tourism and sports tourism. He hailed Tanzania for launching a Golf Tourism campaign. “The capacity building will focus on critical aspects at this time such as implementing harmonised Covid-19 related tourism guidelines. Soon after the onset of the pandemic, we undertook the training of frontline staff on safety measures at all international airports in the EAC partner states,” he said.
Visitors and exhibitors
Mathuki was addressing guests and exhibitors when he presided over the official opening of the first EAC regional tourism EXPO at the TGT grounds in Arusha, Tanzania. The Expo runs from October 9 to 11.
“EAC has robust policy instruments that guide us in collaboration in environmental management. When it comes to wildlife conservation, we have been implementing the Regional Strategy to Combat Poaching and Illegal Wildlife Trade,” he said.
Tanzania’s Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Damas Ndumbaru said the expo had attracted 400 exhibitors with 15 African countries sending high-level representatives.
He said Tanzania would be hosting the UN World Tourism-organised meeting of African Ministers of Tourism in Arusha in January next year.
Kenya’s Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinnet said EAC should invest in areas that would ensure wildlife resources were managed sustainably, in a bid to end human-wildlife conflict.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Let’s put our ghostwriters for Western students to better useThe use of ghostwriters is more than cheap labour; it’s revenge against innovation!
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
US company tops bids for Mumias lease
BUSINESS
- Truckers want State to reverse SGR cargo order
BUSINESS
- Land prices in Nairobi dip by 27 per cent
REAL ESTATE
- State eyes more road projects despite hitting 10,000km target
NEWS
- Varsity plants trees to mark Customer Service Week
BUSINESS
- Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
NEWS