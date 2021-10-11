× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US company tops bids for Mumias lease

BUSINESS
By Nathan Ochunge | October 11th 2021

Mumias Sugar Company gate, May 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Eight companies have submitted bids to lease Mumias Sugar Company that is under receivership.

The firms are Pandal Industries, KE International (US), West Kenya Sugar, Sarrai Group (Uganda), Krumen Finances, New Mumias Sugar/Devki Group, Kibos Sugar and Fredrick Coombes/ Sucriere Des Mascareigmes Ltd.

Mumias Sugar Company receiver-manager Ponangipalli Rao who supervised the opening of the bids in Nairobi said the US-based firm, KE International topped the list after submitting a bid of Sh27.6 billion for a 20-year lease.

READ MORE

 Mumias Sugar receiver manager risks jail term for ignoring summonses

 Why reviving debt-ridden Uchumi and Mumias Sugar remains a tall order

 Why industry affiliated Saccos fail to stand after companies go under

 New twist in Mumias miller’s lease as creditors disown deal

Kruman Finances, associated with French and Turkish investors, was the second-highest bidder offering a bid of Sh19.7 billion for a 25-year lease, followed by Sarai Group (Uganda) that placed a bid of Sh11.5 billion for a 20-year lease.

Pandal Industries placed a bid of Sh9.7 billion while Kibos Sugar Sh8.8 billion and New Mumias Sugar/Devki Group Sh8.4 billion.

The three firms want to lease the troubled sugar miller for 20 years. Before the suspension of the earlier bidding process, Devki Group wanted to inject Sh5 billion into the company but withdrew after protests.

West Kenya Sugar placed a bid of Sh3.5 billion a 20-year lease, while a Mauritius based company Sucrie Des Mascarelgnes Ltd participated in the bidding but did not disclose its bid value.

“What is remaining is to carry out the technical and financial Evaluation of each of the bidders to ascertain whether they can run the sugar miller as per the bids submitted,” said Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Last year, Rao placed an advert inviting investors to lease the miller but the court stopped the process. Some of the investors who had shown interest were Russia’s Catalysis Group, Sarrai Group (Uganda) Kruman Associates from France, Kibos, Devki Group, Premier JV (India) Third Gate Capital management and Godavari Enterprises India.

In a report dated June 4, 2021, the receiver-manager disclosed that Mumias Sugar has an asset base of Sh15.7 billion and liabilities valued at Sh30.1 billion. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company

Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues

Share this story
Truckers want State to reverse SGR cargo order
The government directed importers to haul cargo from the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi using Standard Gauge Railway in 2019.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown
Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Truckers want State to reverse SGR cargo order

By Philip Mwakio | 6 hours ago

Truckers want State to reverse SGR cargo order
Saving to retire, but do we really stop working?

By Peter Theuri | 22 hours ago

Saving to retire, but do we really stop working?
Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 22 hours ago

Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers
Varsity plants trees to mark Customer Service Week

By Paul Kang'ethe | 1 day ago

Varsity plants trees to mark Customer Service Week
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC