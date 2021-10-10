× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Varsity plants trees to mark Customer Service Week

BUSINESS
By Paul Kang'ethe | October 10th 2021

Umma University Vice-Chancellor said the institution’s leadership is committed to change the ecology of their environment. [Courtesy

Students of Umma University on Friday planted 100 fruit trees to celebrate Customer Service Week, in collaboration with non-governmental organisation, Fruity Schools Africa.

The tree planting was sponsored by Takaful Insurance and took place on the university’s grounds in Kajiado County.

University Vice-Chancellor Halima Abdullahi said the institution’s leadership is committed to change the ecology of their environment through planting fruit trees.

She urged the students, through the Red Cross Students Chapter and Environment Club to take care of the fruit trees and plant more around the university’s 75 acres of land.

READ MORE

 The power of service: We must strive to please the customer

 Meet the faces spearheading customer experience in Kenya

 Clever ways to persuade customers to buy

 How to effectively drive away your customers

Fruity Schools Africa plants and cares for grafted and export-grade fruit trees in public primary and secondary schools as well as selected public spaces across Kenya.

It works in partnership with organisations including the Standard Media Group, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Forestry Research Institute, Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation and the ministries of Education and Environment.

The goal is to plant over one million grafted fruit tree seedlings annually.

The NGO has been in operation for six months and so far has planted 17,430 grafted fruit tree seedlings in 353 schools within Nairobi and Machakos counties, with the help of Ashut Engineers Ltd and Jubilee Life Insurance.

Speaking during the planting session, Umma University Registrar Ali Adan said the trees will be beneficial to students’ health and the environment at large in an effort to make Umma University greener.

“I am very excited to have participated in the fruity trees planting exercise that will bring ecological restoration,” he said.

Takaful Insurance Africa Branch Manager Bishero Halakhe said that planting the trees on their corporate client’s land went beyond service as the trees will mature to give fruits and shade to all.

Student president Sidiq Hassan said they were committed to make the environment greener and promised that the students would take care of the trees to fruition.

The head of the Environment Club, Bushra Mohammed, said the tree planting will not end at the university but will also extend back to the villages when the students break for holidays.

RELATED VIDEOS

How to stage the best customer service

Umma University's VC Dr Abbas Gullet expected at the first graduation ceremony

Book Review: Customer service at it's best by Lucy Kiruthu

Share this story
There's nothing new in Pandora Papers
It would be interesting to find out who else is on the list. My hunch tells me you will find non-entities as proxies.
Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers
Investigating authorities will be allowed to seize assets suspected to have been illegally acquired even before trial.

MOST READ

Java shuts two outlets, allays rumours of exit
Java shuts two outlets, allays rumours of exit

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers
There's nothing new in Pandora Papers

By XN Iraki | 9 hours ago

There's nothing new in Pandora Papers
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

By Ndungu Gachane | 9 hours ago

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
The power of service: We must strive to please the customer

By George Oyuga | 10 hours ago

The power of service: We must strive to please the customer
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC