Varsity plants trees to mark Customer Service Week

Students of Umma University on Friday planted 100 fruit trees to celebrate Customer Service Week, in collaboration with non-governmental organisation, Fruity Schools Africa.

The tree planting was sponsored by Takaful Insurance and took place on the university’s grounds in Kajiado County.

University Vice-Chancellor Halima Abdullahi said the institution’s leadership is committed to change the ecology of their environment through planting fruit trees.

She urged the students, through the Red Cross Students Chapter and Environment Club to take care of the fruit trees and plant more around the university’s 75 acres of land.

Fruity Schools Africa plants and cares for grafted and export-grade fruit trees in public primary and secondary schools as well as selected public spaces across Kenya.

It works in partnership with organisations including the Standard Media Group, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Forestry Research Institute, Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation and the ministries of Education and Environment.

The goal is to plant over one million grafted fruit tree seedlings annually.

The NGO has been in operation for six months and so far has planted 17,430 grafted fruit tree seedlings in 353 schools within Nairobi and Machakos counties, with the help of Ashut Engineers Ltd and Jubilee Life Insurance.

Speaking during the planting session, Umma University Registrar Ali Adan said the trees will be beneficial to students’ health and the environment at large in an effort to make Umma University greener.

“I am very excited to have participated in the fruity trees planting exercise that will bring ecological restoration,” he said.

Takaful Insurance Africa Branch Manager Bishero Halakhe said that planting the trees on their corporate client’s land went beyond service as the trees will mature to give fruits and shade to all.

Student president Sidiq Hassan said they were committed to make the environment greener and promised that the students would take care of the trees to fruition.

The head of the Environment Club, Bushra Mohammed, said the tree planting will not end at the university but will also extend back to the villages when the students break for holidays.

