× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power declared a special government project

BUSINESS
By Too Jared | October 7th 2021

Kenya Power has been directed to immediately suspend ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Ailing energy giant Kenya Power has been declared a special government project at an inter-ministerial team set up to audit and oversee urgent reforms in the company.

The inter-ministerial team consisting of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Kenya Power board and senior managers said reforms and implementation of the recommendations of the task force in the company are to be undertaken immediately. 

Kenya Power has been directed to immediately suspend ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers.

READ MORE

 Plumbers turned solar 'experts' light up schools 

 National Assembly probes delays at port that lead to high fuel prices

 Petroleum PS Kamau ordered to appear before Finance committee

 Do you know how the first power company operated in Kenya?

The company was also ordered to prioritise a review of existing PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) in a bid to lower the cost of electricity procured by Kenya Power, and therefore, the unit cost of electricity billed to clients thereby lowering the cost of electricity.

A multi-agency team consisting of the DCI, Financial Reporting Center (FRC), Assets Recovery Authority and other investigative agencies is also to be assembled to investigate alarming system losses within the company, procurements practices, insider trading, conflict of interests and suspect transactions involving staff and others.

A meeting of all state agencies in the energy sector is to be convened urgently to synergize and align the country’s demand-vs-supply needs of the country and to work out modalities of bringing down energy costs.

Kenya Power has in the recent past found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, The Standard reported weeks ago.

The State-owned power distributor’s board of directors has had run-ins with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the National Assembly’s Energy Committee over claims of impropriety and usurping the management’s role.

EACC recently launched investigations into the board over alleged interference in the management’s work as well as the award of tenders. The investigation, coming hot on the heels of the unceremonious exit of immediate former chief executive Bernard Ngugi.

In a letter dated August 5, 2021, EACC Chief Executive Maj (Rtd) Twalib Mbarak wrote to the Kenya Power chairperson Vivienne Yeda and acting CEO Rosemary Oduor indicating the reason for the probe.

He said the removal of Ngugi was attributed to the conflict of interest.

“The commission is undertaking investigation on the reported complaints to inform further action against those found culpable,” stated the EACC boss.

The giant Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers’ Union (Ketawu) has also weighed in on the issue and wants the board disbanded over claims that it is interfering with how the management runs the company.

The board, which was put in place a year ago, had been billed as a dream team of sorts, considering that the directors are leaders in their respective industries and have steered major brands to success.

[Additional reporting, Macharia Kamau] 

RELATED VIDEOS

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

KENGEN Taps Djibouti: KENGEN to drill 3 geothermal wells after signing 709M contract with ODDEG

Share this story
How importers plan to use Lamu to lower costs
Lamu Port, with its open harbour and deep channel, can accommodate big vessels that come with economies of scale to lower freight charges.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Cement manufacturers escalate dispute over clinker import tax
Cement manufacturers escalate dispute over clinker import tax

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House

By Vivianne Wandera | 4 hours ago

Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House
Cash crisis holds back Migaa dream

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Cash crisis holds back Migaa dream
What it costs you to live in Nairobi’s posh suburbs

By Wainaina Wambu | 8 hours ago

What it costs you to live in Nairobi’s posh suburbs
World Bank sees Kenya economy growing at 5pc

By Frankline Sunday | 14 hours ago

World Bank sees Kenya economy growing at 5pc
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC