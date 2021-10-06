× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KenGen and NMS partner to create energy from waste

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | October 6th 2021
The CS of Transport James Macharia, Kengen MD Rebecca Miano and CS for environment Keriako Tobiko plant a tree in Olkaria Naivasha to mark the World Habitats Day. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

KenGen and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services have partnered to develop a waste powered energy plant in Nairobi.

 KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano said the project would enhance a circular economy approach in managing voluminous waste generated daily in the city. “This can be a major source of energy for residents,” she said.

She said KenGen, with an installed capacity of 1,818MW, was the leading electricity generating company in Eastern Africa. 

“Of this, 86 per cent is from renewable and clean energy sources... KenGen has supplied about 72 per cent of the electricity consumed in Kenya,” she said. She added that KenGen was at the forefront in mitigating climate change, in line with Kenya’s commitment to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emission by about 32 per cent by 2030. 

“KenGen, in support of the SDGs, is implementing six Clean Development Mechanism projects, with three of them based in Olkaria,” she said.

Meanwhile, Environment and Forestry CS Keriako Tobiko accused G20 countries for failing to commit themselves to address climate change as the world suffers from unpredictable weather patterns.

“Eighty per cent of global carbon emissions are produced by cities from the G20 countries, which have failed to upscale their mitigation measures,” he said after a visit to the Olkaria power plant. Tobiko said the countries had promised Sh100 billion every year since 2009, but this had not been fulfilled. 

