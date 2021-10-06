KenGen and NMS partner to create energy from waste
BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | October 6th 2021
KenGen and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services have partnered to develop a waste powered energy plant in Nairobi.
KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano said the project would enhance a circular economy approach in managing voluminous waste generated daily in the city. “This can be a major source of energy for residents,” she said.
She said KenGen, with an installed capacity of 1,818MW, was the leading electricity generating company in Eastern Africa.
“Of this, 86 per cent is from renewable and clean energy sources... KenGen has supplied about 72 per cent of the electricity consumed in Kenya,” she said. She added that KenGen was at the forefront in mitigating climate change, in line with Kenya’s commitment to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emission by about 32 per cent by 2030.
“KenGen, in support of the SDGs, is implementing six Clean Development Mechanism projects, with three of them based in Olkaria,” she said.
Meanwhile, Environment and Forestry CS Keriako Tobiko accused G20 countries for failing to commit themselves to address climate change as the world suffers from unpredictable weather patterns.
“Eighty per cent of global carbon emissions are produced by cities from the G20 countries, which have failed to upscale their mitigation measures,” he said after a visit to the Olkaria power plant. Tobiko said the countries had promised Sh100 billion every year since 2009, but this had not been fulfilled.
