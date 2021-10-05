× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | October 5th 2021

Government demands that importers domiciled upcountry clear their goods in Nairobi. [Gedion Maundu, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is in the spotlight again over cargo destined for Mombasa and its environs being hauled to Nairobi on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

There is a dispute between KPA and importers over whether their cargo should be transported by SGR or released to the Mombasa-based container freight stations (CFSs).

This echoes challenges that importers experienced at the start of SGR operations when the government, keen on increasing traffic on the new rail, compelled importers to use the freight train.

This was however overturned following a court ruling that gave the importers an option to pick where to send their cargo.

READ MORE

 Dock official alleges ploy to form splinter union

 Open our skies for more flights, Joho tells State

 Small traders face losses as KPA moves to auction goods at port

 Extension of Sh3.5b meter-gauge railway line complete

An industry source told The Standard that thousands of containers have been detained at the port in a stalemate that has been going on for weeks now, with importers incurring huge storage charges.

The source added that KPA has been accusing the CFS operators of circumventing the government directive that all importers with upcountry Kenya Revenue Authority PINs and addresses can only clear their goods in Nairobi.

However, importers argue that even though some of them registered their PINs in Nairobi, they have since relocated their businesses to Mombasa.

“KPA is under pressure to raise money to pay the SGR debt and they are trying to load containers on the Nairobi-bound SGR even if the containers are destined for Mombasa,” said the source.

The source said that in its haste to send containers to Nairobi, KPA has in the past one month been forced to incur millions of shillings in returning some of the cargo to Mombasa.

“Even after KRA confirms that PIN belongs to Mombasa, it is still not releasing the cargo,” the source said. KPA held several meetings with stakeholders last week but failed to break the stalemate.

The CFS Association of Kenya confirmed that importers have been encountering challenges, noting that many industries around Mombasa are running low on supplies.

“We are not fighting SGR. Our issue is that we are unable to clear cargo that is destined for Mombasa,” Chief Executive Daniel Nzeki told The Standard.

“What is destined for Mombasa and nearby areas, which is less than 10 per cent of all cargo coming through the port, should be cleared in Mombasa.”

Mr Nzeki said they are frustrated by the indecision by KPA as nobody is giving approvals.

RELATED VIDEOS

Hits and Misses of the SGR project as it marked 4 years since the launch of its operations

Reli ya SGR Tanzania: Reli ya umeme kuanza kutumika Agosti, ni reli ya umbali wa kilomita 205

Residents of Mombasa County share their sentiments on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise

Share this story
Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect
Once a byword for Kenya’s thriving manufacturing sector, the city’s industrial hub is now an eyesore.
State spends Sh2.5b on legal fees as cost burden piles on taxpayers
Interior ministry and IEBC are among those with the largest expenditure, according to Controller of Budget.

MOST READ

Road projects around Nairobi near completion
Road projects around Nairobi near completion

BUSINESS

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Loans blamed for Kenya poor saving culture

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Loans blamed for Kenya poor saving culture
KQ urged to launch Mombasa-UK flights

By Joackim Bwana | 1 hour ago

KQ urged to launch Mombasa-UK flights
Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  
Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC