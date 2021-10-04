× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nairobi's fuel dispensers replace charcoal, kerosene with biofuel

BUSINESS
By Reuters | October 4th 2021

The price of charcoal and gas hike is becoming a nightmare for business and for domestic use. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

In Kenya's capital Nairobi, restaurant owner Miriam Kamau lifts a steaming ladle of food from a stove burning locally produced ethanol - a fuel made from the byproducts of sugar production.

She is one of about 200,000 customers of three-year-old Kenyan company Koko, which has replaced fuels such as charcoal, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas with locally-produced ethanol.

Ethanol from agricultural waste helps cut down on greenhouse emissions - partly because consumers won't be using charcoal made from cutting down trees.

The United Nations Environmental Programme says sugar cane bioethanol can reduce emissions by 40-62% compared to petroleum-derived fuels.

READ MORE

 Chiloba takes over officially at CA, receives instruments of power

 Nairobi Expressway: Haile Selassie-UoN Roundabout stretch to be opened on October 15

 Even tip of nose can cause orgasm

 Nairobi Expressway: Ruaka to JKIA will take 30 minutes

Customers also like it because it's cheaper.

"We were among the first to use it," Kamau told Reuters as she laid a table and waited for customers. "It has helped very much. Right now I don't even know how much cooking gas costs."

Koko sells a litre of its biofuel sells for 77.83 Kenya shillings ($0.70); the minimum purchase is 30 shillings. A litre of kerosene in Nairobi costs 110.82 shillings; gas can only be bought in more expensive canisters.

Koko distributes its fuel using dispensers around Nairobi that allow customers to buy any amount of fuel using mobile money services.

The potential market is huge - around 900 million people in Africa use dirty fuel for cooking, contributing to air pollution that causes an estimated 500,000 premature deaths on the continent each year, the World Health Organization says.

Biofuels can be both economical and environmentally friendly, said Mario Loyola, a senior fellow at the Washington D.C.-based think tank Competitive Enterprise Institute.

But they have also sometimes been criticised - big government subsidies in the United States and Europe have distorted energy markets and led to sweeping changes in land use patterns with environmentally devastating consequences, Loyola said.

Michael Wakoli, head of fuel operations at Koko, said their locally produced bioethanol was molasses-based, a waste by-product from the sugar refining process.

"I am using the waste of the product that is used to make sugar and molasses and so on, to create something that can be utilised again," he said.

Kenya has given ethanol producers using sugar processing waste an exemption from its 16% Value Added Tax to encourage ethanol production to grow in tandem with the sugar industry - one of the nation's common crops.

Koko plans to expand to 10 other Kenyan towns in the near future, Wakoli said.

RELATED VIDEOS

KENHA urges Kenyans plying the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to use alternative routes

Nairobi residents decry over Central Business District mugging, they want the police to intervene

GASPING FOR AIR: Oxygen gas is now invincible gold and unaffordable leaving the sick gasping for air

Share this story
How police, touts, cartels milk matatus dry
Daily pay to Saccos is assumed to be refundable when one withdraws their vehicle, but in some cases it is a lie.
IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week
The interviews could prove pivotal in either building or eroding IMF shareholder support for Georgieva.

MOST READ

Road projects around Nairobi near completion
Road projects around Nairobi near completion

BUSINESS

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week

By Reuters | 47 minutes ago

IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week
How police, touts, cartels milk matatus dry

By Alexander Chagema | 5 hours ago

How police, touts, cartels milk matatus dry
Why fuel prices could increase further in the next two months

By Macharia Kamau | 8 hours ago

Why fuel prices could increase further in the next two months
Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants

By Dominic Omondi | 14 hours ago

Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC