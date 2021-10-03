× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Road projects around Nairobi near completion

BUSINESS
By Vivianne Wandera | October 3rd 2021

A section of Waiyaki way around Museum hill and Waiyaki way. [Courtesy]

It will take a traveller in Ruaka about 30 minutes to get to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) once the Nairobi Expressway is completed. 

The road is also expected to cut travel time from Rironi on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to JKIA from three hours to just 20 minutes.

More importantly, agricultural produce from Kiambu will take less than an hour to get to JKIA for export and to markets in the city centre.

 Jubilee to de-whip rebel MCA over motion on Badi deal

 Uhuru and Central parks to close for major renovation

 Pakistan job seekers using Nairobi for transit

 Nairobi Expressway to be commissioned in six months, says CS

Head of the President’s Delivery Unit and State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita said the country loses about Sh11 million in economic value every hour in traffic and the goal is to reduce this loss.

“It is important to note that the expressway is just one piece of a bigger project. The president is determined to address the economic impact of traffic jams,” he said during a tour of the expressway and other road projects around Nairobi last week.

“As it stands, every hour we lose about Sh11 million in economic value to traffic jams.”

The road projects undertaken include expansion of the Eastern Bypass from City Cabanas to Ruiru, connection to the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD) and North Airport road to Outer Ring through Umoja to Dandora and ending at Baba Dogo, opening up that entire section, Mr Waita added. 

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the 27km expressway will be completed in February 2022, tested in March and commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in April 2022.

“The Athi River-Machakos turnoff is just one segment of the entire corridor which we have from Mombasa all the way to Malaba. We have six key segments of this particular trunk,” he said. 

The Nairobi expressway is one of the segments from Athi River turn-off to James Gichuru Road, which is now about 64 per cent complete.

From there, the section to Rironi is now 93 per cent complete and will run from there to Mau Summit, a distance of 175km with a loop round Naivasha.

This segment has already been awarded to French contractor Vinci under public-private partnership.

“The last segment is from Mau Summit to Malaba, which is a project we are negotiating with partners on how it can be done,” explained Mr Macharia.

The CS explained that their focus is to make sure no segment is left behind.

“The Athi River turn-off joins two critical TransAfrican highways - the one from Mombasa to Malaba and the intersection with the Great North Road that starts from Cairo to Egypt and coming from Namanga in Tanzania then it joins the Northern corridor in city of Nairobi to the Museum turn-off where it goes towards the North all the way to Moyale

“On this, we have integrated not only the inter-county infrastructure but also the Intra-Africa infrastructure,” said the CS.

New milestone for oraimo
The company boasts of 3 awards in the year 2021 alone. What other way to prove that the quality of their products is top tier?
Cloud technology fosters agility, growth for small enterprises
There is no doubt that economic recovery will be buoyed by the success of our start-ups and small businesses.

Cloud technology fosters agility, growth for small enterprises

By Kendi Ntwiga | 37 minutes ago

Cloud technology fosters agility, growth for small enterprises
The billion-shilling enterprise of selling the Gospel

By Dominic Omondi and Graham Kajilwa | 37 minutes ago

The billion-shilling enterprise of selling the Gospel
Employees’ needs should shape the workplaces of the future

By World Economic Forum | 37 minutes ago

Employees’ needs should shape the workplaces of the future
Working hours: Performance over presence gains traction

By Peter Theuri | 37 minutes ago

Working hours: Performance over presence gains traction
