× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Airways, South African carrier to form regional airline

BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri | September 29th 2021

Kenya Airways (KQ) and South Africa Airways (SAA) have signed a memorandum of co-operation to co-start an African airline group that will enhance mutual growth potential between the two carriers.

The co-operation, which the airlines said is of “longer-term view” will include strategic positioning in global aviation, diversifying earning streams and reinforcing regional partnership in Africa through diplomatic and commercial relations.

It is expected that the deal will result to an increase in passenger and cargo traffic, and general trade by taking advantage of strengths in South Africa, Kenya and Africa.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director Allan Kilavuka said the future of aviation and its long-term sustenance is hinged on cooperation.

READ MORE

 KQ admits aircraft’s loss of communication over Germany

 Future of air travel in the new age of innovation

 KQ leases two planes to Congo as post Covid-19 recovery pact

 KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss

“KQ and SAA collaboration will enhance customer benefits by availing a larger combined passenger and cargo network, fostering the exchange of expertise, innovation, best practice and adopting home-grown organic solutions to technical and operational challenges,” he said.

SAA Interim Chief Executive Thomas Kgokolo said the co-operation, which includes demand recovery and other cost containment strategies, will aid recovery of both carriers in an increasingly competitive African airline environment.

“It will also enhance related Kenya and South Africa tourism circuits, which account for significant portions of respective country growth domestic product, benefiting from at least two attractive hubs in Johannesburg, Nairobi and possibly Cape Town,” he said.

“KQ and SAA, as iconic airline brands of Africa’s biggest and vibrant economies, are at the precipice of what could be Africa’s formidable pan-African airline.

RELATED VIDEOS

KQ Cargo & Covid-19 : Carrier ready for vaccine roll out, airline has set up pharma facility

KQ currently operating at 20% capacity, African aviation to lose 3.1m jobs

Nationalization of KQ: National Aviation management bill coming up for second reading

Share this story
Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds
Kenya has been ranked the third-best country in Africa in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index, after South Africa and Mauritania.
Skills to steer your firm into the future

MOST READ

The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

By Betty Njeru | 17 minutes ago

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
Get your business online or perish

By Graham Kajilwa | 22 minutes ago

Get your business online or perish
Skills to steer your firm into the future

By Joseph Maina | 1 hour ago

Skills to steer your firm into the future
Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC