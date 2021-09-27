Small traders face losses as KPA moves to auction goods at port
BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | September 27th 2021
Small-scale traders dealing in imported goods will be among the major losers as the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) plans a huge auction of cargo that has overstayed at its facilities.
KPA on Thursday gave importers a month to clear their goods out of the port, failure to which the authority would auction them.
“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within 30 days from the date of this notice, they will be sold by public auction on October 27, 2021,” said Chief Manager at Inland Container Depot, Nairobi, Abdi Malik in a gazette notice.
READ MORE
Joho says petition seeking his removal is unconstitutional
NHC to construct 9,000 houses in Changamwe
We've nothing to hide in the Buxton project, says Joho
Doshi couple wants Joho declared unfit to hold public office
Among those that were named as having uncollected goods include cargo consolidators, who import goods on behalf of small and micro businesses that buy in small quantities and do not have capacity to fill up shipping containers.
Also set for auction is equipment imported by CMC Di Ravenna, the Italian firm facing charges over the Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandals.
The company is accused of inflating the cost of constructing the two dams from Sh46 billion to Sh63 billion.
Kenya Electricity Transmission Company is also on the list. Others include logistics firm Bollore, Stanbic Bank, Cooperative Bank and NCBA.
There has been an increasing number of goods auctioned as importers are unable to clear cargo at the port.
Kenya Revenue Authority in June had a major auction where it sold more than 300 cars and 200 containers carrying assorted items such as furniture, electronics and clothing.
It is one of the several major auctions that the authority has held in the course of this year.
Many businesses have cited the difficulties experienced owing to Covid-19 as among the reasons they have been taking longer than usual to clear their goods at the port.
RELATED VIDEOS
Chaos in Mombasa county assembly as two camps of the members clash
Nubian Community celebrate Easter with a cultural extravaganza
Governor Joho's Security detail withdrawn without an explanation
High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearableLPG is retailing at about Sh2,500 for a 13kg cylinder refill after government imposed 16 per cent VAT.
Kenya set to sign tax agreement with Saudi ArabiaKenya has 49 double-taxation agreements at various stages of negotiation or implementation.
MOST READ
Local cement firms eye own clinker production to cut costs
BUSINESS
- Extension of Sh3.5b meter-gauge railway line complete
NEWS
- How healthy living has turned ginger into a goldmine for farmers
MONEY & MARKET
- State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal
BUSINESS
- Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic times
DR PESA
By Peter Theuri
- Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
NEWS