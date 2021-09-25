× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Local cement firms eye own clinker production to cut costs

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | September 25th 2021

Workers clean outside the Athi River Mining (ARM) Cement factory in Kaloleni within Kilifi County, December 11, 2013. [File,Standard]

The face of Nairobi has been sculpted over the last two decades by nicely paved highways, its skyline embellished by skyscrapers as they compete to touch the clouds.

And at the heart of this transformation has been a construction binder known as cement, with millions of tonnes produced to give Kenya’s capital city the glow.

One would suppose that many Kenyans have benefited as shiploads of cement are produced to enable this infrastructural make-up. But no.

READ MORE

 Mega projects and real estate boom attract cement firms

Among the critical inputs for the production of cement is clinker, a solid material produced in the manufacture of Portland cement as an intermediary product.

Truckloads of clinker have been shipped in from overseas, dealing a blow to the country’s long-term ambition to revamp its manufacturing sector and create jobs.

In the five years to 2020, cement makers spent an annual average of Sh8.3 billion to import 4,439.7 tonnes of clinker from countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Pakistan.  

The huge importation of the material has also led to the export of many jobs and loss of foreign exchange reserves.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government targets to shore up the manufacturing sector to 15 per cent of the gross domestic product as one of the components of the Big Four Agenda, in what is aimed at creating decent jobs through value addition.

Which is why the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has proposed an increase in the common external tariff on clinker from 10 to 25 per cent.

It will not be an easy sail. Already, the proposal has elicited sharp reactions from some cement manufacturers, also members of KAM, who argue that such a move will result in unfair competition.

Bamburi Cement, East Africa Portland Cement Company and Savannah Cement are opposed to the increase of import duty.

Also opposed to the proposal are Rai Cement, Karsan Ramji & Sons — manufacturer of Ndovu Cement — and Safari Cement, which is setting up a plant in Mombasa, with the firms arguing that Kenya has no capacity to provide adequate clinker.

While unveiling Simba Cement’s clinker plant in Kajiado in February 2018, President Kenyatta did not hide his enthusiasm that the country would be self-reliant on clinker.

“And Guru (Simba Cement chairman Narendra Raval), when it comes to steel, with your pledge and promise that we shall no longer be importing clinker and steel, I look forward to groundbreaking your plant in Kilifi in the near future,” the president said.

National Cement and Mombasa Cement are also said to be investing in new clinker lines.

Production and consumption of cement has benefited from the massive infrastructural projects being undertaken by the national and county governments.

This has helped push cement consumption to a record high of 4.1 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, official data shows.

[email protected]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

JKUAT provides farmers with improved banana varieties, which mature faster than conventional ones

Bamburi cement manufacturers posts Kshs. 1.8Bn profit

JKUAT provides farmers with improved banana varieties, which mature faster than conventional ones

Share this story
Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
The Sh61 million project has been funded by Aldi Supermarkets in Switzerland and Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal
Kenya is expected to save about Sh1 billion by buying locally-made vehicles for the military in a deal AVA will deliver 300 vehicles.

MOST READ

Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation
Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal

By Vivianne Wandera | 23 minutes ago

State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal
Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic times

By Peter Theuri | 23 minutes ago

Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic times
Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative

By Antony Gitonga | 9 hours ago

Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
Empty plates as maize prices rise 80pc in drought-hit regions

By Jennifer Anyango | 12 hours ago

Empty plates as maize prices rise 80pc in drought-hit regions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC