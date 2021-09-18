× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Electricity bill up this month on high thermal power production

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | September 18th 2021

The cost of electricity is set to go up following increased use of thermal power and a weakening shilling, adding to the fuel prices that hit a historic high this week.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) yesterday pushed up the fuel cost charge (FCC) component of power bills to Sh3.88 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity consumed this month.

This is compared to Sh3.77 per unit charged in August. The FCC has risen sharply from Sh2.92 per unit in May this year.

 Lower prices immediately, say leaders in fuel cost hike backlash

 Enemy within: Blame your MP for the rising cost of living and fuel

 Why fuel lands in Kenya at Sh60 but is being sold at over Sh130

 Pain as petrol prices jump to historic high

A pass-through cost, the fuel cost adjustment compensates thermal power producers for the acquisition of heavy fuel oil that they use to generate electricity.

“Notice is given that all prices of electrical energy specified in Part II of the (Schedule of Tariffs 2018)… will be liable to a fuel cost charge of plus 388 cents per kWh for all meter readings to be taken in September 2021,” said Epra in a notice yesterday.

Kenya has in the course of this year increasingly relied on thermal power to bridge a shortfall in hydro power production owing to reduced rainfall as well as growing demand for electricity as major consumers start recovering after a slowdown last year due to Covid-19.

According to data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the amount of thermal power consumed over the first half of this year increased to 503 million kWh, a 58 per cent growth from 317 million units used over a similar period in 2020.

Also up this month, albeit marginally, is the foreign exchange adjustment, which increased to 76 cents per kWh from 69 cents in August. It is still relatively lower than the Sh1.16 per unit in July.

The high forex charge in the power bill follows a weak shilling which has recently weakened against major world currencies such as the US dollar.

The local currency traded at 110 against the dollar last week compared to Sh107.82 on average in June.

The two variables are up for review every month. Also reviewed monthly is the Water Resource Management Authority (Warma) Levy while the inflation adjustment is reviewed every six months.

The high power charges are in addition to fuel costs that hit an all-time high this month. In the new prices announced Tuesday, super petrol will retail at Sh134.72 per litre in Nairobi, a six per cent increase from Sh127.14 per litre.

Diesel will retail at Sh115.6 over the next one month, also a sharp increase from Sh107.66. Kerosene, largely a poor man’s fuel for lighting and cooking, has also gone up substantially by Sh12.97 per litre to Sh110.82.

[email protected]

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Cheaper power bills: KENGEN to build 560MW geothermal plant, set to raise power supply

Mataifa ya Kenya na Uganda yakaa kiza cha mchana

No space? You can grow dhania in your balcony
Coriander, popularly known as dhania, is a spice used in stews and kachumbari. It is loved for its unique aroma and flavour.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Kenya at risk of defaulting on loans, warns Central Bank boss
BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
There's more to maize than ugali, ask me how

By Nikko Tanui | 1 hour ago

There's more to maize than ugali, ask me how
No space? You can grow dhania in your balcony

By Jeniffer Anyango | 1 hour ago

No space? You can grow dhania in your balcony
Prices of juices and water to increase on higher excise duty

By Dominic Omondi | 16 hours ago

Prices of juices and water to increase on higher excise duty
State woos firms to expand special economic zones

By Vivianne Wandera and Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

State woos firms to expand special economic zones
