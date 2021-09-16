× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya at risk of defaulting on loans, warns Central Bank boss

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | September 16th 2021

Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge during an interview. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned that the country may default on its debt in the next two years if the current rate of borrowing is left unchecked.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (pictured) told the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget that Parliament has a key role to play in ensuring the government does not take on new debt even as past obligations fall due.  

“It (public debt) really worries me and we have been beating this drum reminding you as legislators and the population and other elements of the Executive that we are running out of space,” he said.

READ MORE

 The digital trends shaping your business

 Why fruit exporters need more support

 What it takes to run a beauty parlour

 Microfinance banks' losses up 561pc on reduced loans uptake

Dr Njoroge told the committee that the existing policies are adequate to cap excessive government borrowing if applied aggressively.

“Kenya has never defaulted even one shilling on its public debt since 1963 and this is not the case today,” he said. “But we have to take specific measures today to turn this ship and not to wait until the debt comes crashing.”

Kenya is one step away from being categorised as a candidate for default, according to a debt sustainability analysis done by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

The two Bretton Woods institutions rated Kenya’s risk to debt distress as high following poor export earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So bad was the debt situation that country was forced to take a six-month loan repayment holiday from some of its bilateral lenders.

The moratorium, arranged under an initiative by G-20 - a group of wealthy nations - saw the country defer payment of at least Sh80 billion from January to June this year.

Njoroge said the government needs to balance the public debt mix to ensure longer maturity periods and lower interest rates to ease pressure on taxpayers.

According to data from the National Treasury, taxpayers are on the hook for Sh1 trillion in debt repayments in the 2021/2022 financial year of which Sh537 billion will go towards interest payments.

This is more than 90 per cent of the allocation in the Consolidated Fund - leaving little room to service other obligations such as salaries and pension payments.

Kenya’s stock of public debt stood at Sh7.2 trillion as of December last year - of which Sh3.4 trillion and Sh3.7 trillion is owed to domestic and external lenders respectively.

Njoroge told lawmakers that the move by the government to take on more than Sh1.2 trillion in commercial debt over the past decade has raised the cost of servicing the country’s public debt, piling more pressure on taxpayers.

In 2019, for example, a one-off Sh75 billion Eurobond repayment pushed the country’s debt service to revenues ratio to an all-time high of 21.4 per cent, from 4.3 per cent in 2013.    

“In the past budget cycle, we have had what can be termed as abracadabra budgeting, where revenues were inflated and completely unrealistic and allowed us to have huge expenditure,” he explained

“In time the revenues were not coming in and then we had to slam on the brakes but I think the last budget was quite realistic and not just in the context of Covid-19,” he said.

The CBK boss said the government needs to better plan infrastructure projects instead of running several of them at the same time, which later stall and tie up funds.

“It is better to do one road and finish it quickly, than start three or four roads at the same time and finish none and we have several examples of this happening,” he said.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

Mwanaharakati Edwin Kiama ashtakiwa kuhusu mtandao, adaiwa kuchochea suala la IMF

ANALYSIS: Which way forward for victims of Post Election Violence

Share this story
Tullow increases Turkana oil field costs to Sh374b
Firm had an earlier estimate of Sh319 billion for bringing to fruition Kenya’s dream. Higher costs follow a new plan for a larger crude oil processing
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review
Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review

BUSINESS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 hours ago

House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money
Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 hours ago

Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week
Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government

By James Wanzala | 7 hours ago

Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government
Long wait for road to unlock Lake Victoria bays and beaches

By Harold Odhiambo | 7 hours ago

Long wait for road to unlock Lake Victoria bays and beaches
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC