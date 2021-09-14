× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Motorists to pay more at the pump, EPRA says

BUSINESS
By Winfrey Owino | September 14th 2021

The retail cost of fuel has increased to a historical high, as the government dropped subsidies, in the new Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021, until October 14.

This is after the authority announced an increase in fuel prices, stating that a litre of petrol will go up by Sh 7.58, diesel had an increase of Sh 7.94 as Kerosene went up by Sh 12.97 per litre in Nairobi.

This is according to a statement dated September 14 released by EPRA to the public.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Sh 7.58, 7.04 and 12.97 per litre respectively,” the statement read in part.

READ MORE

 Cricket: Nairobi set for epic clash against Kisumu as both sides bolster squads for NCL T20 Tournament

 Naivasha residents want footbridges along Nairobi-Nakuru highway to curb road accidents

 Battle between Nairobi city authorities and hawkers dates back to the 40s

 Gen Badi calls for more oxygen supply to boost fight against Covid-19

Petrol will now retail at Sh132.46, Diesel at 113.36 and Kerosene at 108.57 per litre in Nairobi.

EPRA says the new prices are inclusive of the eight per cent Value Added Tax and the revised rates of the excise duty tax imposed on imported goods.

The changes came a month after fuel prices remained unchanged as the government retained subsidies on petroleum products despite higher crude oil prices and a weaker shilling, which resulted in the cost of importing petroleum products going up in July.

RELATED VIDEOS

KENHA urges Kenyans plying the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to use alternative routes

Nairobi residents decry over Central Business District mugging, they want the police to intervene

Nguvu za KANU: Tawi la Nairobi la Kanu lakutana kujadili mikakati watakayotumia 2022

Share this story
City Hall misses revenue target by Sh6.6b despite KRA takeover
County blames dismal performance on reduced business activity due to effects of Covid-19.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors
Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors

NEWS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
City Hall misses revenue target by Sh6.6b despite KRA takeover

By Josphat Thiong’o | 5 hours ago

City Hall misses revenue target by Sh6.6b despite KRA takeover
How manufacturing fell off its lofty perch

By Macharia Kamau | 14 hours ago

How manufacturing fell off its lofty perch
The new human species driving the Kenyan economy

By XN Iraki | 14 hours ago

The new human species driving the Kenyan economy
Covid-19 takes economic hitmen out of the game

By Frankline Sunday | 17 hours ago

Covid-19 takes economic hitmen out of the game
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC