Motorists to pay more at the pump, EPRA says
BUSINESS
By Winfrey Owino | September 14th 2021
The retail cost of fuel has increased to a historical high, as the government dropped subsidies, in the new Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021, until October 14.
This is after the authority announced an increase in fuel prices, stating that a litre of petrol will go up by Sh 7.58, diesel had an increase of Sh 7.94 as Kerosene went up by Sh 12.97 per litre in Nairobi.
This is according to a statement dated September 14 released by EPRA to the public.
“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Sh 7.58, 7.04 and 12.97 per litre respectively,” the statement read in part.
Petrol will now retail at Sh132.46, Diesel at 113.36 and Kerosene at 108.57 per litre in Nairobi.
EPRA says the new prices are inclusive of the eight per cent Value Added Tax and the revised rates of the excise duty tax imposed on imported goods.
The changes came a month after fuel prices remained unchanged as the government retained subsidies on petroleum products despite higher crude oil prices and a weaker shilling, which resulted in the cost of importing petroleum products going up in July.
