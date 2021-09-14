× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

You can now easily exchange your gas cylinder

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | September 14th 2021

Cooking gas cylinders at Heshima trading centre, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Small and medium-sized cooking gas dealers have registered a major win in their fight to grow market share in a market controlled by multinational oil marketing companies.

The companies under the aegis of the Energy Dealers Association (EDA) can now set up a cylinder exchange pool that will allow their customers to refill cooking gas from the nearest retailer as long as they are members of the exchange.

A similar industrywide exchange pool was abolished in 2019 following concerns over the rise in illegal refilling.

The petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG) Regulations of 2019 disbanded the mandatory exchange pool, requiring marketers to only handle gas cylinders that bore their brand name.

READ MORE

 President condoles with the family of freedom hero Dedan Kimathi

 Sang to fight for 1500m T11 gold after appeal

 To win war on terror, we must keep our eyes open

 Team Kenya Paralympics coach Kirwa says Kenya need to think of how to tackle heat

While reducing illegal refiling, the move also hurt genuine companies that did not have expansive retail outlets. The regulations, however, created provisions for companies to pool together and create voluntary exchanges but which needed the Competition Authority of Kenya’s (CAK) approval.

CAK said it has granted an exemption to the EDA members exclusively dealing in cooking gas cylinders. The association is made up of 32 members. The regulator, however, prohibited sharing of certain information among the members of the association, including pricing, which could lead to anti-competitive behaviour, such as price-fixing.

“However, sharing of all other forms of commercially sensitive information, including pricing, margins, volumes, input costs, capacity in the market, any specific information about customers, current or future product development plans, and proprietary information, including trade secrets, know-how, technological innovation and other intellectual property will be prohibited,” said CAK.

“The exemption… is granted on condition that Energy Dealers Association provide an annual report to the authority indicating the level of growth of the cylinder population of members against the minimum 10,000 annual target set by the Association...”

The previous regulations enacted in 2009 allowed LPG marketing companies to accept cylinders from customers but with a condition to return them to their owners.

RELATED VIDEOS

Unpacking the BBI judgement with Gabriel Muthuma & Ambrose Weda | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDAH OGUTU

Wilson Kipsang hopes to make the Kenyan team to the Rio olympic

The way it is with Mike Gitonga; Looking at the Kenyan Political scene Monday 18th April 2016

Share this story
Revamped rail from Naivasha to Malaba nears completion
The linking of the rail transport between Kenya and Uganda will be completed in a month.
Aviation will soar high again
Despite the Covid-19 catastrophe, the aviation sector is poised to spring back to life by building back better, just like other sectors of the economy

MOST READ

How gambling, digital taxis and lodgings expanded the national cake
How gambling, digital taxis and lodgings expanded the national cake

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Microfinance banks' losses up 561pc on reduced loans uptake

By Frankline Sunday | 41 minutes ago

Microfinance banks' losses up 561pc on reduced loans uptake
Revamped rail from Naivasha to Malaba nears completion

By Antony Gitonga | 41 minutes ago

Revamped rail from Naivasha to Malaba nears completion
KQ leases two planes to Congo as post Covid-19 recovery pact

By Peter Theuri | 41 minutes ago

KQ leases two planes to Congo as post Covid-19 recovery pact
Turf wars that delayed economic data report

By Dominic Omondi | 41 minutes ago

Turf wars that delayed economic data report
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC