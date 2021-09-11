× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Indonesia launches ‘soko la Indonesia’ exhibition to promote trade in Kenya

BUSINESS
By Mwangi Maina | September 11th 2021

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohamad Hery Saripudin during the event. [Courtesy]

The Indonesian Embassy has today launched a hybrid trade showcase 2021 aimed at promoting trade in the country.

The Hybrid exhibition dubbed ‘Soko la Indonesia’ aims at promoting Indonesian products to businesses in Kenya and other African countries.

The exhibition is in partnership with Kareem International, an Indonesian export aggregator company.

The embassy said until next October, all the samples from more than 75 participants will be exhibited at the "Indonesian Products House" or "Soko la Indonesia" at the Indonesian Embassy.

 Why young farmer caught President's attention

 6th Edition of the Kenya Chemex International Trade Fair to be held in Nairobi

 Kenya needs to bank on exhibitions, trade fairs to increase exports

 Drought-resistant ornamental plants improve the fortunes of floriculturists in Kenya

In addition, the Embassy and Kareem International will facilitate online business matching activities for entrepreneurs from the two countries during the exhibition period.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said he is enthusiastic about the collaboration with stakeholders, including the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, to restore the economic sector by exploring and developing trade cooperation opportunities.

While acknowledging the market in the African region is vast and promising, Uno said the virtual event will play a key role in helping Indonesian MSMEs to expand their trade to the up-and-coming African region.

His sentiments were echoed by Kenya's Permanent Secretary of Trade, Johnson Weru who expressed his support for the exhibition.

"We fully support the initiative of the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi with Kareem International. It is certainly a much-needed effort to boost trade between the two countries. We hope that many Kenyan entrepreneurs will find trusted partners from Indonesia in various business fields in the future." Waweru said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Nairobi Dr Mohamad Henry Saripudin said, "We are fully committed to continuing efforts to increase bilateral trade value. Accordingly, we routinely facilitate business inquiries and connect entrepreneurs from both countries.”

The Ambassador said although conducting trade promotions during this pandemic is not easy, the embassy is committed to promoting trade cooperation between Indonesia and Kenya.

"Although the current challenges are enormous, this condition also creates many new opportunities. Therefore, to overcome the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi welcomes the initiative by Kareem International to collaborate in organising this event," he said.

The hybrid trade showcase 2021 concept combines the experience of virtual and physical meetings that product samples are sent for display at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

"Not only we do business matching virtually, potential partners can also 'taste, touch and even smell the scent' of the products, displayed at the Embassy." The Ambassador said.

"With this event, we hope that Kenyan businesses can experience the products of Indonesia for which samples are showcased at the 'Soko la Indonesia' of the Indonesian Embassy, and they will also be facilitated to directly 'meet' and discuss with the owners of the products in Indonesia virtually,” he said.

The envoy said he hopes that many entrepreneurs in Indonesia can participate and take advantage of this opportunity to develop business networks with potential partners from countries in the African region, especially Kenya, as the gateway to enter the East African region.

Governor Evans Kidero graces Nairobi Trade Fair

Maonyesho ya Nairobi yaanza Jamuhuri park

Mombasa trade fair: Exhibitors turn out to visit grounds

Widening digital divide starving rural youth of online job chances
Report shows lack of requisite infrastructure denies them access to platforms driving e-commerce and gig economy.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Mwananchi Credit feted for new loan product
Mwananchi Credit feted for new loan product

NEWS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
