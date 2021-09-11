Indonesia launches ‘soko la Indonesia’ exhibition to promote trade in Kenya

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohamad Hery Saripudin during the event. [Courtesy]

The Indonesian Embassy has today launched a hybrid trade showcase 2021 aimed at promoting trade in the country.

The Hybrid exhibition dubbed ‘Soko la Indonesia’ aims at promoting Indonesian products to businesses in Kenya and other African countries.

The exhibition is in partnership with Kareem International, an Indonesian export aggregator company.

The embassy said until next October, all the samples from more than 75 participants will be exhibited at the "Indonesian Products House" or "Soko la Indonesia" at the Indonesian Embassy.

In addition, the Embassy and Kareem International will facilitate online business matching activities for entrepreneurs from the two countries during the exhibition period.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said he is enthusiastic about the collaboration with stakeholders, including the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, to restore the economic sector by exploring and developing trade cooperation opportunities.

While acknowledging the market in the African region is vast and promising, Uno said the virtual event will play a key role in helping Indonesian MSMEs to expand their trade to the up-and-coming African region.

His sentiments were echoed by Kenya's Permanent Secretary of Trade, Johnson Weru who expressed his support for the exhibition.

"We fully support the initiative of the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi with Kareem International. It is certainly a much-needed effort to boost trade between the two countries. We hope that many Kenyan entrepreneurs will find trusted partners from Indonesia in various business fields in the future." Waweru said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Nairobi Dr Mohamad Henry Saripudin said, "We are fully committed to continuing efforts to increase bilateral trade value. Accordingly, we routinely facilitate business inquiries and connect entrepreneurs from both countries.”

The Ambassador said although conducting trade promotions during this pandemic is not easy, the embassy is committed to promoting trade cooperation between Indonesia and Kenya.

"Although the current challenges are enormous, this condition also creates many new opportunities. Therefore, to overcome the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi welcomes the initiative by Kareem International to collaborate in organising this event," he said.

The hybrid trade showcase 2021 concept combines the experience of virtual and physical meetings that product samples are sent for display at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

"Not only we do business matching virtually, potential partners can also 'taste, touch and even smell the scent' of the products, displayed at the Embassy." The Ambassador said.

"With this event, we hope that Kenyan businesses can experience the products of Indonesia for which samples are showcased at the 'Soko la Indonesia' of the Indonesian Embassy, and they will also be facilitated to directly 'meet' and discuss with the owners of the products in Indonesia virtually,” he said.

The envoy said he hopes that many entrepreneurs in Indonesia can participate and take advantage of this opportunity to develop business networks with potential partners from countries in the African region, especially Kenya, as the gateway to enter the East African region.

