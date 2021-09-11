Bilateral Trade: Indonesia, Kenya open hybrid trade fair

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohamad Hery Saripudin during the event. [Courtesy]

Indonesia and Kenya have launched a hybrid trade fair to promote various products from the two countries during the Covid-19 period.

The Indonesian Embassy and Kareem International, an Indonesian export aggregator company, the fair kicked off the Hybrid Trade Showcase 2021 on September 7.

Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno speaking at the Nairobi’s embassy on Friday said the fair will improve trade cooperation opportunities and promote Indonesian products to businesses in Kenya and other African countries.

He said over 70 Indonesian firms were looking for interested parties in the vast and promising African region market to collaborate and explore products.

"With this event, hopefully, it can help Indonesian MSMEs to expand their trade to the up-and-coming African region," he said.

On his side, Permanent Secretary for Trade of Kenya Johnson Weru backed the initiative, adding that the move will widen areas of cooperation between entrepreneurs from the two countries.

“It is certainly a much-needed effort to boost trade between the two countries. We hope that many Kenyan entrepreneurs will find trusted partners from Indonesia in various business fields in the future,” said Weru.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohamad Hery Saripudin said Indonesia’s government was committed to promoting trade between the two countries.

"We are fully committed to continuing efforts to increase bilateral trade value. Accordingly, we routinely facilitate business inquiries and connect entrepreneurs from both countries," said Hery.

Hery said they opted for Kareem International, a professional export marketing company that represents Indonesian companies, products and services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is difficult to conduct trade promotions during the pandemic, but with Kareem, it will create new opportunities,” he added.

This Hybrid Trade Showcase 2021 concept combines the experience of virtual and physical meetings that product samples are sent for display at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

Hery said the initiative will only open the Kenyan market space for Indonesian products, but also meet product owners.

"With this event, Kenyan businesses can experience the products of Indonesia and they will also be facilitated to directly 'meet' and discuss with the owners of the products in Indonesia virtually.”

Ambassador Hery urged Indonesian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the initiative to develop business networks with potential partners from countries in the African region, especially Kenya, as the gateway to enter the East African region."

Until next October, all the samples from more than 75 participants will be exhibited at the "Indonesian Products House" or "Soko la Indonesia" at the Indonesian Embassy.

The Embassy and Kareem International will facilitate online business matching activities for entrepreneurs from the two countries during the exhibition period.

