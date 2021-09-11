× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State cancels contracts of six energy companies

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | September 11th 2021
Oil pumps.

The government has terminated the contracts of six energy firms for failing to meet their contractual obligations.

In a notice in the Kenya Gazette yesterday, Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes stripped the production-sharing contracts of the firms that collectively held nine oil and gas exploration blocks.

“It is notified for general information of the following contractors in default of obligations under the respective production sharing contracts, that the cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining on August 27, 2021 issued demand notices and notices of termination in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 10 and 11 of the Petroleum Act and the production sharing contracts,” said Mr Munyes in his notice. 

The firms were Zarara Oil and Gas Ltd, Octant Energy (Castor Vall) and Simba Africa Rift Energy, A-Z petroleum, Milio-Castac Oil Ltd and Lamu Oil and Gas Ltd.

Section 11 of the Petroleum Act, 2019 gives the Cabinet Secretary the power to penalise contractors that fail to meet obligations set out in their respective petroleum agreements, including the option of surcharging them where need be.

READ MORE

 Uhuru tour: All set for the launch of two mineral factories in Western

 Leaders clash over poor ranking of Turkana

 Suspended miners to get back licences

 Turkana leaders want details of Tullow Oil

“Where a contractor fails or neglects to comply with the direction of the Cabinet secretary in accordance with this section the Cabinet secretary may cause to be done all or any of the things required by the direction to be done and the costs and expenses incurred in doing these things shall be a civil debt due to the national government from the contractor,” the section says.

The terminated firms were part of 19 companies that the government granted production-sharing contracts on 35 out of the 63 exploration blocks. 

According to data from the Ministry of Energy, 56 exploration wells have so far been drilled across the country located in the Lamu, Mendera, Anza and Tertiary Rift basins.

Out of the 56 wells, 30 indicated traces of hydrocarbon with more than 17 known oil seeps across all four basins.

RELATED VIDEOS

Waziri wa Kawi, John Munyes atakiwa kufika bungeni kueleza ni kwa nini bei ya mafuta imeongezeka

Turkana leaders blame political interest on land and natural resources as cause of clashes

Turkana Senator John Munyes accidentally shot by his bodyguard

Share this story
Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion
Jambojet will fly into Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, twice a week from its Nairobi hub, before increasing to four times a week with time.
KTDA boss Tiampati exits firm under a cloud of investigations
Chief executive and senior managers were sent on compulsory leave last year amid allegations of impropriety.

MOST READ

Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity
Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pandemic-fuelled 'gin revolution' is darling of taxman

By Dominic Omondi | 52 minutes ago

Pandemic-fuelled 'gin revolution' is darling of taxman
KTDA boss Tiampati exits firm under a cloud of investigations

By Dominic Omondi | 6 hours ago

KTDA boss Tiampati exits firm under a cloud of investigations
Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion
Kenya’s economy swells by Sh520b after review but agriculture takes hit

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Kenya’s economy swells by Sh520b after review but agriculture takes hit
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC