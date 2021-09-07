× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Condor set to resume flights to the Coast

BUSINESS
By Philip Mwakio | September 7th 2021

Condor Airlines.

More than a year since it flew from the Mombasa International Airport carrying passengers rushing back home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany’s leisure airliner Condor is planning to return to Kenya.

The airline is currently firming up plans for its return to the Kenyan airspace with flights to Mombasa from next year.

In an email interview with The Standard, Condor Communications Director Magdalene Hauser said the airline has had to stay away due to the pandemic.

READ MORE

 Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits

 Covid plunges more Kenyans into poverty

 Mombasa Road: Fumes, dust a health hazard

 From Old Town, Mombasa, to Vigilance House: The evolution of Kenya police

“Condor will be resuming its flights out of German hubs to Mombasa and East Africa effective winter of 2022/2023,” she said.

Reacting to the latest news, stakeholders in the tourism industry at the Coast said they were happy that Condor will return to Mombasa and in particular the East African region after a long break occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are happy as a tourism industry that this globally recognised brand is returning back to Kenya.

“It is another good sign of possible recovery before 2023,” Dr Sam Ikwaye, executive officer of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) said.

He added that the demand on the Kenyan route is growing and these international scheduled airlines have done their homework and stakeholders remain optimistic that business will coming back.

Dr Ikwaye said that with the industry on the road to full recovery, there was need for players in the sector to endure and up their game and ensure full compliance under the new normal.

He said that the government should come in handy and offer all the required support needed to make tourism thrive.

On mass Covid-19 vaccination, Ikwaye urged authorities to ensure that it is well managed to have a secure and protective society. 

Ikwaye at the same time challenged the county governments to do much more in the promotion of tourism.

Mohamed Hersi, director of operations at Pollman Tours and Safaris, termed the resumption of flights to Mombasa by Condor as excellent news for Kenyan tourism.

“This is very good news. We hope and pray that more charters will come our way and feed into the local tourism market,” Hersi said.

He added that Condor is an international airline with the reputation of serving many cities.

“Condor has always supported Mombasa tourism for a very long time and apart from supplying the Kenyan Coast with German tourists, it has also served the Swiss and Austrian markets respectively,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wawaniaji wa nafasi ya Ugavana kaunti ya Mombasa kupitia chama cha ODM wajiandaa

Wakaazi wa Mombasa wahimizwa kufuata masharti ya kudhibiti korona | MBIU YA KTN ( Sehemu ya 2)

Wakenya kutoka kaunti ya Mombasa watoa hisia zao kuhusu bajeti ya 2021/2022

Share this story
Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance
It's a great opportunity for start-ups, SMEs and large corporations to create more client value, while capturing new revenue lines.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

CBK data shows lenders recorded a profit before tax of Sh96.4 billion in the first half of this year.
CBK data shows lenders recorded a profit before tax of Sh96.4 billion in the first half of this year.

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance

By Efayomi Carr | 51 minutes ago

Plumbing: The heartbeat of embedded finance
Cargo traffic keeps local aviation sector in the air

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Cargo traffic keeps local aviation sector in the air
Why matatu Saccos are fighting to control city

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 hours ago

Why matatu Saccos are fighting to control city
Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits

By Dominic Omondi | 2 hours ago

Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC