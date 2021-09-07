× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NCPB to pay Sh3,700 for a bag of wheat

BUSINESS
By Titus Too | September 7th 2021

The purchase will be under the Wheat Purchase Programme. [Courtesy]

Stakeholders in the cereals sector have agreed on a producer price of Sh3,700 per 90-kilogramme bag of wheat to help farmers increase production of the crop that has been diminishing over the years.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture led the negotiations with the government and millers in a move aimed at encouraging farmers to revitalise wheat production across the country.

Mr Silas Tiren, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture, noted that more than 70 per cent of wheat consumed in the country is imported with local farmers contributing below 30 per cent.

“Millers, farmers’ representatives and the government have agreed on producer price of Sh 3,700 and we are currently working on measures to ensure the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) purchase wheat from farmers from the current season on a commercial basis,” said Tiren.

 State strategies will increase food security, give youths jobs

 Young people should tap huge untapped potential in agriculture

 Kebs clears the air on banned flour brands

 Five strategies that can make agriculture appealing to young people

Tiren said he expects to see NCPB resume purchase of wheat from farmers after years of only concentrating on maize, exposing wheat farmers to low prices offered by middlemen.

Last month, NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote announced that NCPB will participate in the purchase of the current season of wheat.

In a statement, the MD said the purchase will be under the Wheat Purchase Programme.

ANALYSIS: Anti-Gender Rule Team wins in the National Assembly but loses in the constitution

Water Cabinet Secretary launches Galana-Kulalu Irrigation project

Deputy President William Ruto meets African Union envoy

Economic survey 2021 set for release
The economic survey report is an annual publication prepared by the KNBS that provides socio-economic information covering five years.
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Bakeries, butcheries and fresh produce are getting dominant space on the store floor as supermarkets try to align with shopping trends.

How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress
How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress

OPINION

By Lennox Mugambi

.
Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports

By Dominic Omondi | 24 minutes ago

Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports
By Macharia Kamau | 24 minutes ago

Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer
By Grace N'gan'ga | 24 minutes ago

Economic survey 2021 set for release
By Wainaina Wambu | 24 minutes ago

Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
