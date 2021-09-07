Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer
BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | September 7th 2021
Mauritius-based Tana Furniture has bid to buy a majority stake in Kenya’s Furniture Palace International Ltd.
If successful, this will be the second acquisition that Tana has made in Kenya in the recent past, having in July this year concluded buying a minority stake in Quality Meat Packers (QMP) and its sister company, Anirita Poultry Farm.
Tana plans to acquire 55.9 per cent shareholding in Furniture Palace. Half of this stake will be acquired directly by Tana while the other half will be by its subsidiary Kitea S.A.
The company, which has operations in more than 20 countries, has sought regulatory approval from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission.
READ MORE
Kenya makes strong case for Defence CS Juma as best for Commonwealth post
JLAC recommends approval of IEBC nominees
Blow as two tea reformists die in a fortnight
“The proposed acquisition relates to Tana Furniture directly acquiring a 27.95 per cent shareholding in Furniture Palace Ltd (FPL) and a 27.95 per cent shareholding through Furniture for Africa (FFA) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kitea S.A which is jointly controlled by Tana Furniture,” said the Comesa Commission, which is now calling for public views on the deal.
“The acquisitions are interdependent, in that should Tana Furniture or FFA not acquire their respective 27.95 per cent shareholding in FPL, the other will not proceed with the acquisition.”
“The shareholding acquired by Tana Furniture and FFA represents 55.9 per cent of the share capital and voting rights of FPL.”
The Tana group has diverse interests within the Comesa region that range from healthcare to furniture, food and agri-business. In its submission to the Comesa competition watchdog, it said it expected Furniture Palace to start exporting to the region and benefit from its affiliate companies in Africa.
Other than QMP that it recently acquired, its food and agri-business arm Olam International has operations in Kenya.
RELATED VIDEOS
Aden Duale supports proposals for legal affairs committees to discuss fate of IEBC
Government not ready to dialogue with opposition on IEBC, says DP William Ruto
Jubilee using rebel CORD members to spread falsehoods about CORD affairs, claims opposition
Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high importsRestriction in foreign travel has negatively affected Kenya’s key earners of forex - hospitality and aviation industries.
Economic survey 2021 set for releaseThe economic survey report is an annual publication prepared by the KNBS that provides socio-economic information covering five years.
MOST READ
How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress
OPINION
- Bamburi bets on clinker, solar plants to tame high costs
BUSINESS
- Why banking on Kenya’s middle class has destroyed businesses
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Why is cognitive flexibility crucial and how can people improve it?
BUSINESS
- Mega projects and real estate boom attract cement firms
BUSINESS
- SGR cargo haulage from port improves in last 4 months
BUSINESS