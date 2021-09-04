× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fuel prices set to drop as State reviews jetty and storage levies

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | September 4th 2021

Fuel tankers parked outside Kipevu Petroleum Depot in Mombasa County.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The cost of petroleum products could go down slightly after the government reduced fuel handling and storage fees.

This is after the regulator, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory (Epra) lowered levies charged by the oil terminals that enable ships to offload the cargo.

It has also lowered the charges paid to store the fuel immediately after discharge from the vessels - referred to as primary storage.

READ MORE

 Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool

 Toxic policies that can kill your business

 Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Kante injury

 Klopp questions 'double punishment' after Chelsea see red

The regulator has set the new charges at Sh387 ($3.59) per cubic metre, broken into Sh30 ($0.28) for jetty handling fee and Sh357 ($3.31) per cubic metre of fuel.

This is in comparison to a combined jetty handling and a primary storage fee of Sh559 ($5.18) per cubic metre set for the 2020/21 tariff control period. 

The fee applies to the Kipevu Oil Terminal, a jetty that enables large vessels to discharge into the Kipevu storage facility.

The costs will apply to Kenya Petroleum Refinery Ltd which has had some of its tanks refurbished to handle imported refined petroleum products.

It is now run by the Kenya Pipeline Company as well as the privately run VTTI.

 “Notice is given pursuant to Section 11 (b) of the Energy Act, that Epra has reviewed and approved the applicable jetty handling and primary storage tariff for the tariff control period 2021/22-2023/24,” said the authority in a gazette notice yesterday.

The Energy Act in Section 11 mandates Epra to set and periodically review tariffs and other charges for common user petroleum facilities including jetties, storage tanks and pipelines.

It has also set the charges for the next two financial years, where the combined jetty handling and primary storage fee will go up to Sh424 (3.93) per cubic metre over the 2022/23 financial year and Sh451 (4.18) over the 2023/24 financial year.

“The effective date of the above set of tariffs is August 1, 2021, and subsequent adjustments for the next tariff control periods will be July 1 of each year,” said Epra.

The lower handling and storage levies could mean a reprieve albeit a slight one for Kenyans, who are currently grappling with high fuel prices that are central in driving up the cost of living.

Petroleum products are retailing at near-record highs across the country following the increase in the cost of crude oil in the international markets.

A high tax regime has also been blamed for the high cost of fuel in the country, with taxes and levies accounting for 45.8 per cent of the retail price of super petrol in Nairobi.

Currently, the fuel (petrol) is retailing at Sh127.14 per litre in Nairobi. Diesel is retailing at Sh107.66 per litre while kerosene is Sh97.85.

The government has in the recent past tried to stabilise the price of fuel by retaining the cost of diesel and kerosene at the same levels as in March while that of petrol has stayed at the same level since July.

This has been through cutting the margins for oil marketing companies who are then compensated later.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

NEWS SOURCES with James Smart and Dennis Onsarigo; Analyzing the Hot Topics 13th April 2016

Youth Enterprise Development Fund Chairperson Bruce Odhiambo steps aside to allow investigations

Former PS Mangiti to appear before PIC over Youth Fund saga

Share this story
Negotiations with taxpayers help KRA beat revenue target
Billions held in disputes at tax tribunal and court were unlocked in the last financial year.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider
Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider

REAL ESTATE

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Negotiations with taxpayers help KRA beat revenue target

By Dominic Omondi | 12 hours ago

Negotiations with taxpayers help KRA beat revenue target
Lenders to get borrowers’ consent on data sharing

By Graham Kajilwa | 13 hours ago

Lenders to get borrowers’ consent on data sharing
Banks contribute a third of corporate taxes - study

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Banks contribute a third of corporate taxes - study
Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Buying or building a house? Key issues to consider
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC