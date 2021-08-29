× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. says war in Ethiopia's north could affect trade benefits

BUSINESS
By Reuters | August 29th 2021

A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Forces stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia on July 1, 2021. [Reuters]

The ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's north could affect the country's trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said.

The AGOA trade programme provides sub-Saharan African nations duty-free access to the United States on the condition they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress towards political pluralism.

US Trade Representative Katharine Tai met virtually with Ethiopia's Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu on Wednesday, USTR said in a statement.

"(Tai) raised the ongoing violations of internationally recognised human rights amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, which could affect Ethiopia's future African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility if unaddressed," the statement read.

READ MORE

 Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms

 14 Ethiopians arrested in Kirinyaga for illegal stay

 Regional states silence over Tigray deafening

 Why Ethiopian regime is at war with Tigray

Mamo did not immediately respond to a comment request on Thursday.

Ethiopia's foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Dina Mufti, told reporters at a news conference in Addis Ababa on Thursday: "The issue of AGOA is being presented to intimidate us."

"There is nothing that is being terminated," he added. "It is possible that we will agree on some on issues."

The office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AGOA, approved in 2000, provides African countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market for more than 1,800 products with the aim of supporting African economic growth. Ethiopia exported $525 million in goods to the United States in 2020.

Washington has suspended Democratic Republic of Congo from the trade partnership because of alleged human rights violation, but reinstated that country's membership in 2020.

The conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray erupted in November 2020 and has now spread to neighbouring regions. The U.N. has said that war crimes may have been committed by all parties to the conflict.

Ethiopia's government has said it will hold those who commit abuses to account. It has denied blocking food aid to the region.

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

African Heads converge in Kigali Rwanda for the World Economic forum

Share this story
Anger over sewer charges in Kakamega
Most of the residents claimed they were not connected to the sewer line and therefore ought to be exempted from paying the charges.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business
Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business

MONEY & MARKET

By Esther Dianah

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Anger over sewer charges in Kakamega

By Alexander Chagema | 1 hour ago

Anger over sewer charges in Kakamega
Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill

By Quresha Abdullahi | 7 hours ago

Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill
Counties splash billions on staff as projects are starved of cash

By Macharia Kamau | 9 hours ago

Counties splash billions on staff as projects are starved of cash
Private sector’s role in creating a better society

By Jane Karuku | 18 hours ago

Private sector’s role in creating a better society
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC