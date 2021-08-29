× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Anger over sewer charges in Kakamega

BUSINESS
By Alexander Chagema | August 29th 2021

Kakamega residents are opposed to a new sewer levy introduced by Kakamega County Water and Sanitation Company (KCWASCO).

Many of the consumers were unaware of the new charge since there was no communication regarding the same.

Consumers who called at the KCWASCO Customer Care desk on Thursday seeking answers left the office disappointed after failing to get a satisfactory explanation.

Customer care representatives directed those who had sought an explanation for the newly introduced sewer charges to seek help from the manager, Iddi Osundwa.

 Muyoti named FKF-PL July coach of the month

 Homeboyz’s Mwinyi wins FKF-PL Player of the Month award

 Gang targeting schools, hotels and bars killed 13 in last one year

 Explorer finds huge deposits of high grade gold in Kakamega mines

At the time, Osundwa was not in the office. When contacted, Osundwa said it was “a management decision to charge all water consumers within the sewer network.”

Most of the residents claimed they were not connected to the sewer line and therefore ought to be exempted from paying the charges.

David Shimoli, a resident, said he could not understand why he was being charged for services not offered.

“This is corruption. There is no plausible reason for this. I use a septic tank in my home at Amalemba estate, and nobody has the right to ask me to pay sewer charges.”

Another resident, only identified as Mary, said her house has no connection to the sewer line.

Clerical staff on duty advised complainants to pay the sewer charges to avoid having their water supply disconnected and getting slapped with an Sh500 re-connection fee.

The sewer charges ranged between Sh203 and Sh354.

Customer care desk clerks assured the complainants that the money charged for the sewer connection would be credited to their water bills once internal consultations establish that the sewer charges were erroneously charged to their August water bills.

Some complainants showed The Standard team previous water bills that did not reflect the sewer line charges. The water supply in Kakamega is erratic. There are times that some of the estates go for days without water.

Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill
Traditionally, and in Kenya, people perceive leaders with technical expertise as more professional, credible and successful.
U.S. says war in Ethiopia's north could affect trade benefits
The office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business
Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business

MONEY & MARKET

By Esther Dianah

.
