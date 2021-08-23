× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Africa coffee producers target youth to boost drink uptake

BUSINESS
By Boniface Gikandi | August 23rd 2021

Inter-Africa Coffee Organisation (IACO) Secretary-General Solomon Rutega (centre) at Kenyatta University with Coffee Directorate Official Dr Benson Apuoyo (right). [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A pan-African coffee organisation is working with member states towards promotion on consumption coffee by locals, saying the trade is highly reliant on the export market.

In the new project, the Inter-Africa Coffee Organisation (IACO) is targeting popularising consumption in military barracks, learning institutions and petrol stations as new outlets that would cascade the beverage’s consumption in the continent.

IACO Secretary-General Solomon Rutega, who has been visiting the country from Abidjan, regretted that out of 11 million bags of coffee produced in the continent, only one per cent was consumed within the continent.

He spoke at Kenyatta University when Agriculture Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka opened a modern coffee shop to promote consumption of the beverage locally, especially among the young population. Consequently, he said, the IACO has developed a new initiative that will boost domestic consumption of coffee, aiming at improving revenue and livelihood to the Africa’s coffee farmers.

READ MORE

 MCAs seek to review cooperatives law to revive coffee sector

 New coffee marketing company promises to end farmers woes

 Guard killed, coffee beans valued at Sh800,000 stolen

 Petitioners want small-scale farmers categorised as vulnerable group

Rutega said the opening of the coffee outlets in learning institutions in Kenya was a boost for the project. “In Kenya, of the annual production of 45 tonnes, 95 per cent is shipped out to the foreign market,” said Rutega, adding that only a fraction went through the value addition chain locally.

The project targets 1.3 billion people below age 35, majority of who are in learning institutions. The organisation said consumption in West Africa had shot up tremendously following the opening of more outlets, a trend that could also work in Eastern Africa.

He said Africa’s 25 coffee-producing countries also had a substantial population of these below 35, and therefore had the potential to make a large market for the beverage.

“I’m delighted that the Kenya Coffee Directorate, through its marketing and Research department, led by Dr Benson Apuoyo, explored the partnership with local public and private universities towards establishing coffee shops in their institutions,” he said.

At the KU coffee shop, out of the budget of Sh2.5 million, the continental coffee organisation injected Sh1.5 million. The coffee directorate pumped a further Sh974,984 in the project.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Omuhaka, said the government was dedicated to liberating coffee farmers from exploitation by draining middlemen in the value chain. He commended efforts by stakeholders to open coffee drinking outlets that stood at close to 395 spreads in the country, up from nine in 1997.

He said the opening of coffee shops at Kenyatta and Egerton universities was a milestone, adding that more learning institutions were interested in the project. “By 2025, we hope to help raise the country’s consumption rate from three per cent to seven per cent of our production, with four more coffee shops planned in the universities,” said Mr Munya.

Newly appointed national taskforce on coffee sub-sector meets Nyeri farmers

Gavana wa Embu Martin Wambora apiga marufuku kuuzwa kwa kahawa kutoka kaunti hiyo

Coffee farmers in Nyeri County expected to benefit from a new coffee milling plant

Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it
Two licensing regimes have been blamed for the rise in the number of rogue outfits.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges
MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it

By Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it
Tuju challenges EA bank's immunity at the regional court

By Jacob Ngetich | 19 hours ago

Tuju challenges EA bank's immunity at the regional court
How banks doubled their profits in Covid-19 year

By Dominic Omondi | 22 hours ago

How banks doubled their profits in Covid-19 year
Standard Group plans to expand digital platforms

By Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Standard Group plans to expand digital platforms
