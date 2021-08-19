× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Business optimism is growing at Lamu port as two ships scheduled to call

BUSINESS
By Patrick Beja | August 19th 2021

MV Spirit of Dubai docking at the Port of Lamu, July 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

There is optimism that business may peak at the new Lamu port as it is scheduled to receive the fifth ship since inauguration of the first berth on May 20.

And Maersk, a global shipping logistics giant, said it will deploy a third ship to Lamu port next Saturday ahead of the scheduled completion of the remaining two berths in October.

Officials confirmed that MV Seago Piraeus, a Demark-flagged vessel, will discharge 100 containers which will then connect onto the vessel destined for Zanzibar. Maersk Eastern Africa Managing Director Carl Lorenz said the deployment of the third vessel to Lamu port marked another milestone in the firm’s history in Kenya.

In a statement, Lorenz said Maersk continued to support the Port of Lamu while enabling solutions that meet customers’ needs as well as their future growth.

READ MORE

 Forget naysayers, Lamu port remains a viable investment

 Logistics firms eye profits in Lamu

 Cargo agents on war path with shipping companies

 Shipper's plan to ease port congestion

“This marks another milestone in the long history we as Maersk have in serving Kenya, through Mombasa and Lamu, ensuring that importers and exporters in Eastern Africa are able to connect their cargo to all global markets,” he said.

Yesterday, Kenya Ports Authority head of corporate affairs Bernard Osero confirmed that they were expecting the fifth ship at the Lamu port on Saturday since its operationalisation in May.

Lamu port is set to play a crucial role not only in addressing global logistical needs.

