Business optimism is growing at Lamu port as two ships scheduled to call

MV Spirit of Dubai docking at the Port of Lamu, July 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

There is optimism that business may peak at the new Lamu port as it is scheduled to receive the fifth ship since inauguration of the first berth on May 20.

And Maersk, a global shipping logistics giant, said it will deploy a third ship to Lamu port next Saturday ahead of the scheduled completion of the remaining two berths in October.

Officials confirmed that MV Seago Piraeus, a Demark-flagged vessel, will discharge 100 containers which will then connect onto the vessel destined for Zanzibar. Maersk Eastern Africa Managing Director Carl Lorenz said the deployment of the third vessel to Lamu port marked another milestone in the firm’s history in Kenya.

In a statement, Lorenz said Maersk continued to support the Port of Lamu while enabling solutions that meet customers’ needs as well as their future growth.

“This marks another milestone in the long history we as Maersk have in serving Kenya, through Mombasa and Lamu, ensuring that importers and exporters in Eastern Africa are able to connect their cargo to all global markets,” he said.

Yesterday, Kenya Ports Authority head of corporate affairs Bernard Osero confirmed that they were expecting the fifth ship at the Lamu port on Saturday since its operationalisation in May.

Lamu port is set to play a crucial role not only in addressing global logistical needs.

