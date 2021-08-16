× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taxman defies Covid blues to collect a record Sh122b in July

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | August 16th 2021

KRA Customs Trainer at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration Kimani Kangethe demonstrates the use of a Commodity Identification Kit donated by the US Government as Ambassador Kyle McCarter watches looks on.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) started well in the current financial year, netting Sh121.80 billion last month, according to a monthly report by the National Treasury.

This is an increase of almost a third from the Sh94.4 billion that the taxman collected in the first month of the financial year that ended on June 30, 2020, according to the Treasury’s statement on revenues and disbursement.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

KRA surpassed its target for the first time eight years in the financial year 2020-21 collecting Sh1.669 trillion against a target of Sh1.652 trillion. This reflects an economy that might be recovering from the adverse effects of Covid-19.

READ MORE

 Ugandan students find hope in Kenyan schools

 Hard decisions on the reopening of the economy

 Why it is hard to win the war against Covid-19

 How Kenyans mint millions from Africa’s Sh164 billion gig economy

It was the first time in eight years that the taxman had surpassed its revenue target, the last being in the 2013/14 financial year.

“This represents a performance rate of 101 per cent and revenue growth of 3.9 per cent compared to last financial year,” said KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu in a statement.

Customs and Border Control collected Sh624.77 billion in the last financial year, surpassing its target of Sh606 billion by Sh18 billion. Churchill Ogutu, the head of research at Genghis Capital, an investment bank, noted that July was an outlier in terms of the tax receipts attained. “My view is the momentum that we’ve seen since the start of the year with tax receipts coupled with the heightened tax administrative measures shored up the tax collections last month,” said Ogutu.

In the period under review, domestic borrowing, which is increasingly becoming the government’s preferred debt stream was estimated at Sh119.7 billion. In total, the government’s account at the Central Bank had Sh267.1 billion, including an opening balance of Sh21.3 billion.

The State took up a big chunk of this cash, with Sh71.2 billion going into recurrent expenditure such as wages, hospitality, maintenance of cars and so forth. Consolidated Fund, which includes debt repayment, pension and salaries for constitutional office holders reached Sh99.2 billion.

No cash went into development projects and counties last month. The government expects to spend Sh3.2 trillion by end of June next year in what is aimed at reviving the economy from the after-shocks of the pandemic.

Last month, CBK noted that Kenya’s economy had shaken off the adverse effects of Covid-19 to post recovery in the first half of the year, a situation that might explain good tax performance.

CBK said the rebound was supported mainly by the strong performance of construction, information and communication, education and real estate sectors, with the taxman meeting its tax collection target for the financial year that ended in June.

“The economy is expected to rebound in 2021, supported by the continued reopening of the services sectors including education, recovery in manufacturing, and stronger global demand,” said the Monetary Policy Committee, CBK’s highest decision-making organ.

[email protected]

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Tribunal slaps State firm with Sh643m tax bill
A government agency has been slapped with a Sh643.4 million tax bill for two multibillion-shilling dams, including the stalled Itare one in Nakuru.
Centum’s massive LPG plant to go on as court throws out case
Environment and Lands Court says petitioners ought to have sought redress at the tribunal paving way for the construction of an LPG plant in Kilifi.

MOST READ

Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates
Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Digital educators champion STEM training

By Brian George | 1 hour ago

Digital educators champion STEM training
What it takes to run a pastry business

By Vivianne Wandera | 2 hours ago

What it takes to run a pastry business
Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses

By Co-op Bank | 2 hours ago

Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses
How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 4 hours ago

How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC