I&M Bank gets Sh5.4 billion for lending to SMEs

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | August 16th 2021

I&M Bank has received more than $50 million (Sh5.35 billion) from two development financiers for lending to small businesses. The listed lender is targeting local medium-sized enterprises in the trade, manufacturing and construction sectors.

The cash is from the World Bank’s private sector arm - the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. “To help smaller businesses across a range of sectors in Kenya access financing for working capital, expansion, and to weather the effects of Covid-19, IFC and FMO announced a loan to I&M Bank of $50 million,” said IFC in a statement. 

With IFC contributing $30 million (Sh3.21 billion) and FMO contributing $20 million (Sh2.14 billion), the financial arrangement comes with a training package for the bank’s staff. “As part of their support, IFC and FMO will train I&M Bank staff on green financing so the bank can better support green investments, including renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture.”

I&M Chief Executive Kihara Maina said the funding would help micro-small and medium enterprises accelerate growth and support expansion efforts while cushioning them from the effects of Covid-19.

READ MORE

 How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business

 Start-ups need the right tools to thrive in today’s economy

 State’s ‘Building Back Better’ strategy good for women’s empowerment

 Huawei eyes local SMEs with smart office hub

It’s time to review economic impact of mobile termination rates
Kenya continues to lead various conversations in the telecommunication sector, such as the high use of mobile money.
Graft cases to go up in election year, says DPP
Haji says criminals find it easier to commit crime during transition in government increasing workload of his office, entire criminal justice system.

