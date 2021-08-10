GSMA urges Kenya to boost data speeds
By Moses Omusolo | August 10th 2021
The global lobby for telecoms Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has called on Kenya’s mobile industry regulator to boost spectrum provision by at least two gigahertz (GHz) to maximise the potential of 5G.
In a new publication, the GSMA recommends that the country’s mobile industry will need an average of 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum to meet the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) data speed requirements.
This, it notes, will place stakeholders at a head start in 2030, where the maximum advantages are hoped to be realised.“This spectrum will ensure mobile operators can deliver the ITU targets of 100 Mbps download speeds and 50 Mbps upload speeds to meet future needs of consumers and businesses,” said GSMA in a statement.
The lobby noted that achieving the ITU target will minimise environmental impact and lower consumer costs of 5G.
“The study shows that policymakers should licence spectrum to mobile operators in harmonised bands, such as 3.5 GHz, 4.8 GHz and, 6GHz to meet the ITU’s requirements by 2030.”“Without the additional spectrum, it will be impossible to realise the full potential of 5G in some cases. In others, it will lead to higher carbon emissions and consumer prices.”
