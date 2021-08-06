× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CMA bars Cytonn from taking up new investors till name change

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | August 6th 2021

Licensed fund manager Cytonn Asset Managers Ltd (CAML) has been barred from on-boarding new investors until it changes the names of its business and its regulated products. 

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah said the directive – in line with the Capital Markets Act – will be in effect for three months or until the fund manager complies.

According to Shamiah, the name change will do away with the confusion caused by the similar name used by the unregulated Cytonn Investment Management Ltd.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Scangroup, Nairobi Business Ventures postpone financial results to end-month

 Regulator seeks law changes to subdue emerging market risks

 Regulators squabble over Imperial Bank Sh2b bond as investors stew

 Regulator moots new rules for SMEs to raise cash online

“The directive is founded on the provisions of the Capital Markets Act section 11 (1)(d) read together with section 11 (3)(cc) (ii), and 11 (3)(w),” he said. 

“The change of the name of the licensed fund manager and the regulated products it offers to the public will effectively eliminate any confusion caused by the similar name used by the unlicensed entity Cytonn Investments Management Limited,” said the regulator's boss.  

“This will enable the public to clearly distinguish between the entity and products that we regulate from the unlicensed entity offering unregulated products and thus facilitate better decision-making.”

This comes after the National Assembly recently said it would make an inquiry into Cytonn and other entities where investors have lost billions of shillings. 

In a grilling last month, MPs turned the heat on the regulator, accusing it of failing to protect investors in Cytonn, Imperial Bank and Chase Bank bonds, among others.

CMA was appearing before the committee after Garissa Town MP Aden Duale requested Parliament to probe the authority, estimating that investors had lost about Sh36.8 billion due to its negligence.

One of the issues raised by the MPs regarding Cytonn was the similarity in names.

“Can you confirm to this committee that Cytonn breached the CMA Act by availing to investors two products with similar names and you approved one?” Duale asked Shamiah. 

CMA last month said it had opened investigations into Cytonn High Yield Solutions and Cytonn Project Notes, which have investments worth Sh13.5 billion but are unregulated.

Cytonn said the funds are illiquid. The firm has been in a bitter fallout with investors.

CAML is regulated by both CMA and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) and manages funds such as the Cytonn Money Market Fund. 

Cytonn Investments Chief Executive Edwin Dande said they would respond to CMA's newest onslaught. "We shall respond formally; it's the usual from CMA," he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Nairobi's Burma Market closed

Broken Bonds | Special Feature | Part 2

Broken Bonds | Special Feature | Part 1

Share this story
Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief
Emails between board chair and a senior manager show clash of opinions over a multi-million-shilling insurance brokerage contract.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief

By Roselyne Obala | 13 hours ago

Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief
State’s spending of Covid loans queried

By Frankline Sunday | 20 hours ago

State’s spending of Covid loans queried
Cargo agents on war path with shipping companies

By Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Cargo agents on war path with shipping companies
Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC