× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans urged to develop taste for other local foods

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | August 5th 2021

Agricultural Development Corporation Managing Director Mohammed Bulle. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Kenya’s food insufficiency has been blamed on dependency on maize and a few other staples.

Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Managing Director Mohammed Bulle said failure to diversify from maize, potatoes and rice as well as overdependence on rain-fed agriculture to grow these foods has made the country food insecure.

“Our neighbours in Uganda have bananas as their staple food, but here we only think of ripe bananas,” he said during a press briefing in his office yesterday.

READ MORE

 GM crops hold the key to feeding world's fast growing population

 Our smallholder farmers hold key to food security

 Restructuring should make agencies efficient

 Let's transform agriculture to produce enough food for all

Mr Bulle said rice has joined the list of staple foods, which is worrying as the country does not grow enough of the grain and has to rely on imports to bridge the supply gap. He said Trans Nzoia has for the longest time carried the burden of feeding Kenyans as the country’s breadbasket while depending on the now unreliable rains.

“We have not expanded to other parts of the country by doing irrigation but we are still weather dependent. The only way we can beat weather is through technology and irrigation,” said Bulle. He also urged farmers to embrace drought-resistant crops, such as sorghum.

“It is easier to produce, unlike maize. Wheat production can also be enhanced so that people can eat more bread,” said Bulle. “Starch is still starch at the end of the day,” he added.

Farmers, he said, can also be incentivised to upscale livestock keeping, noting that pastoralists in northern Kenya entirely depend on their animals for survival.

“There are communities in this country who do not eat maize or beans but depend on meat and milk, and when you look at them, they are slender and healthier,” said the ADC boss.

While genetically modified foods (GMOs) have been fronted as a solution to food security, it may take some time before it is fully accepted.

“There are myths that should be overcome with time,” said Bulle, referring to the arguments that GMOs tamper with one’s DNA.

RELATED VIDEOS

Food Security: Fertilizer use gradually improving with sensitization programs paying off

Kenya Film and Classification Board announce new broadcast guidelines

The Newsroom: Latest broadcast regulations gazetted

Share this story
Start-ups need the right tools to thrive in today’s economy
Most small business owners just want a “plug-and-play” software they can use to run their outfits efficiently in a challenging business environment.
Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique
Cameroonian government has increased its stake in the pan-African housing financier Shelter Afrique.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction

By Moses Nyamori | 8 minutes ago

Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction
Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique

By Moses Omusolo | 8 minutes ago

Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique
Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff

By Dominic Omondi | 8 minutes ago

Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff
Red light at Kenya Power as MD exits

By Dominic Omondi | 8 minutes ago

Red light at Kenya Power as MD exits
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC