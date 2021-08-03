× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State renews plan to unmask proxy owners of firms

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | August 3rd 2021

The government wants individuals who have not disclosed their companies’ real owners in the Business Registration Service (BRS) portal to do so.

This is as it seeks to have shareholders and owners of the firms comply with new laws.

The deadline for filing the beneficial ownership register documents was reset at July 31, 2021, from the initial date of January 31, 2021.

READ MORE

 No-fault insurance is long overdue

 Unscrupulous traders target youth to win State contracts

  Italian claims court ‘duped’ in ruling

 JSC grills law officer over failure to automate unit

BRS Director General Kenneth Gathuma in a statement urged private firms that had not revealed real company owners to comply by submitting a copy of the Beneficial Ownership registers to the Registrar of Companies.

“We will be issuing further communication on this in due course,” he said.

Gathuma stated that there have been requests to extend the deadline beyond July 31, 2021, to enable compliance. “We have made all considerable effort to process applications lodged at the Registry of Companies, but there are still some delays in processing pending applications due to the large number of applications,” said Gathuma.

He said applications by firms updating the Beneficial Ownership information or details already lodged on the BRS portal is still permissible.

“This will serve as a stay of the deadline for compliance for that company pending the processing of the application,” he said.

In January, the deadline was extended to encourage compliance’. “Failure to comply with this requirement after July 31, 2021, makes it an offence to the firm and every officer of the company is in default. Such an officer will be liable to a fine upon conviction,” he warned. The fine goes up to Sh500,000.

The Standard was yesterday informed that the decision by the agency noncommittal for an extension is informed by the backlog as a result of the grace period.

“The board has to sit and determine the next step once the backlog has been cleared to also give away forward on what will happen to those who have not complied,” said BRS official. “It is also then that the number of those complied against those who have not will be given to avoid creating anxiety among those who have updated their ownership,” said noted the official.

The disclosure of the real owners of companies aims at helping the government trace trails of illicit cash. The details of ownership should include the amount of shareholding, residential addresses and phone numbers.

The move will also weed out proxy companies or entities used by investors to up their shareholding in firms and insider trading.

[email protected]

Share this story
Scangroup, Nairobi Business Ventures postpone financial results to end-month
In a public notice published yesterday, the two firms said their request has been approved by the Capital Markets Authority.
Safaricom saves Sh2.3 billion from Covid-19 tax relief
the tax bill reduced by Sh2.3 billion due to corporate tax incentives, although new laws reducing wear and tear allowance cut the benefits accrued.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pandemic has altered attitudes towards life insurance cover

By Anne Nyamu | 59 minutes ago

Pandemic has altered attitudes towards life insurance cover
New crop of retailers banishes Nakumatt and Uchumi ghosts

By Peter Theuri | 59 minutes ago

New crop of retailers banishes Nakumatt and Uchumi ghosts
Top CEOs in Kenya pocketed Sh1.8b in perks during Covid-19

By Dominic Omondi | 59 minutes ago

Top CEOs in Kenya pocketed Sh1.8b in perks during Covid-19
Biden revives Trump’s Africa business initiative

By Reuters | 59 minutes ago

Biden revives Trump’s Africa business initiative
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC