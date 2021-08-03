Scangroup, Nairobi Business Ventures postpone financial results to end-month
BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | August 3rd 2021
Listed marketing firm WPP Scangroup and leather retail chain Nairobi Business Ventures (NBV) have further delayed publication of their financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to August 31.
In a public notice published yesterday, the two firms said their request has been approved by the Capital Markets Authority.
WPP Scangroup attributed the delay to extended housekeeping issues. Scangroup Company Secretary Winnie Jumba said an ongoing investigation into the firm's operations stood in the way of timely publication of the company’s financials.
“The audit process has taken longer than anticipated as a result of the extended scope of an audit by external auditors arising from the ongoing investigation, which had been previously notified to shareholders and the public," said Jumba
READ MORE
Regulator seeks law changes to subdue emerging market risks
Why retail investors have shunned NSE's alternative market segment
Regulators squabble over Imperial Bank Sh2b bond as investors stew
NBV attributed the delay to proposed acquisitions. The firm is onboarding a new investor, Delta International. "The board of NBV wishes to inform shareholders of the company, potential investors and the general public that there will be a delay in publishing the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021," noted the firm.
Scangroup was required to announce its 2020 performance by April 30 before it sought an extension to May 31. It missed the deadline and set July 31 as the deadline, and now August 31.
RELATED VIDEOS
CMA fines Solomon Alubala former head of treasury at National Bank of Kenya Sh104.8 million
Biden revives Trump’s Africa business initiativeThe Biden administration last week announced a new push to expand business ties between US companies and Africa, with a focus on clean energy, health.
State renews plan to unmask proxy owners of firmsBusiness Registration Service boss Kenneth Gathuma seeks compliance even as they face delays in processing pending applications.
MOST READ
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress
BUSINESS
- Court bars CBK's migration of banks to foreign payment firm
BUSINESS
- Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China
NEWS
- KQ gets nod to evict rival airline 748 from JKIA property
BUSINESS
- Retracing the rise of Nairobi bourse from colonial-era free fall
FINANCIAL STANDARD