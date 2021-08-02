Covid pushes more Saccos to go digital
BUSINESS
By Gardy Chacha | August 2nd 2021
The Covid-19 pandemic forced Saccos to go digital in new survival manoeuvres.
According to a study whose findings were released recently at Cooperative University of Kenya (CUK), about 52.5 per cent of cooperatives captured in the survey moved their operations to digital or online platforms. The team of researchers, led by Prof Isaac Nyamongo, Prof Kennedy Waweru and Dr Lucy Kigagane of CUK, found that Covid also impacted heavily on the performance of Sacco operations in the country.
Over 61 per cent of the surveyed organisations reported slowed operations while 65.5 per cent reported a reduction in service delivery.
READ MORE
Inadequate funding is hampering access to quality education
Home or office? Study shows opinions about work after Covid-19
Opinion should not distract our focus on August 9 polls
Study: Violence among lovers increased during Covid-19 period
Due to job losses and loss of income, as well as reduced economic activity, 98.9 per cent of Sacco members either decreased or stopped contributions altogether. “The pandemic created a crisis that was so sudden - causing widespread disruption,” said Prof Nyamongo, CUK Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Cooperative Development, Research and Innovation.
“Economic effects of Covid-19 have been reflected in the dramatic increase in unemployment and in extreme poverty which has risen for the first time in 22 years.” The event was attended by University Education Principal Secretary Simon Nabukhwesi.
The team focussed their study on Saccos in the aviation, horticulture, and hospitality sectors, “as these were disproportionately affected due to cessation of air travel, [Gardy Chacha]
RELATED VIDEOS
NTSA launches nationwide crackdown on PSV saccos suspected to flout safety regulations
Organizers of SACCO games elated by the competitive edge exhibited in the games
Local technology hubs coach Jua Kali innovators to become industrialistsStartUpAfrica, registered both in Kenya and the US, is a platform whose mission is to have aspiring youth entrepreneurs make sense of anything...
Regulator seeks law changes to subdue emerging market risksThe regulatory changes target private markets including private equities, crowdfunding and venture capital types of investments.
MOST READ
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress
BUSINESS
- Court bars CBK's migration of banks to foreign payment firm
BUSINESS
- Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China
NEWS
- KQ gets nod to evict rival airline 748 from JKIA property
BUSINESS
- Retracing the rise of Nairobi bourse from colonial-era free fall
FINANCIAL STANDARD