× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Breweries boss seeks review of turnover tax on businesses

BUSINESS
By Phares Mutembei | August 1st 2021

Samson Thuranira who won homemakers worth Sh50, 000 in the Kenya Brewery's 'Shikisha Form na Senator' promotion poses with his winnings at Lims Distributor in Meru County.[Phares Mutembei,Standard]

Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) wants the Government to review taxation in the liquor industry, saying expensive alcohol was forcing many Kenyans to consume illicit brews.

Speaking during the opening of Senator Keg Lager’s Lims distributorship at Muriri in Meru County, KBL Managing Director John Musunga appealed to the Government to rethink the one per cent turnover tax on alcohol outlets.

He said the tax had the potential to make small businesses unviable.

READ MORE

 Uasin Gishu: Women storm, shut drinking dens in Kapkei

 Traders condemn CS plan to tax 'keg'

 Firms heed the call to help fight coronavirus pandemic

 Companies cut spending on ads

While applauding the Government’s tax concessions to the corporate world last year, Musunga said the one per cent tax could hit smaller businesses in the industry hard.

He, however, lauded Treasury’s reduction of corporate tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent last year, noting it protected the brewer from the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That reduction helped the industry to retain staff, without having to retrench or reduce salaries and that was a huge boost to the business and the economy,” he said. “We have not, however, recovered fully from the effects of the pandemic and the economic circumstances in Kenya are still difficult.”

He urged the State to continue partnering with the industry and moot innovative ways that cushion them against the impacts of Covid-19 and its effects on business.

Reduced tax

KBL boss said the curfew hours where bars close early made it difficult for the liquor business to thrive.

Mr Musunga said the reduced tax would see smaller outfits like distributors dealing with the senator keg brand sustain operations in the difficult Covid-19 times.

He said ‘senator larger’ was a government and KBL initiative, targeted at the lower end of the market to ensure consumers receive a quality beer at an affordable price.

“This partnership has enabled Kenyans to consume quality, affordable beer and avoid dangers of illicit brews,” he said.

Lims distributorship Managing Director Nicholas Limeri with distribution footprints in Meru, Isiolo and Marsabit for the last 15 years rooted for quality and affordable beer brands.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Naibu Rais William Ruto amewasili Hague kuhudhuria kikao cha kupata mwelekeo

Ulevi wazidi kukithiri Kimilili Bungoma licha ya agizo la kupiga marufuku pombe

Kenyan delegation at ASP intensify lobbying ahead of debate to save DP William Ruto

Share this story
How to grow crunchy carrots that clients love
Carrots are a popular root vegetable which are increasingly becoming valued among smallholder farmers and consumers.
Home or office? Study shows opinions about work after Covid-19
There have been many predictions that the Covid-19 pandemic would permanently change the world of work.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Home or office? Study shows opinions about work after Covid-19

By World Economic Forum | 10 minutes ago

Home or office? Study shows opinions about work after Covid-19
Expensive airtime and cooking gas push up the cost of living in July

By Dominic Omondi | 10 minutes ago

Expensive airtime and cooking gas push up the cost of living in July
Why retail investors have shunned NSE's alternative market segment

By Frankline Sunday | 10 minutes ago

Why retail investors have shunned NSE's alternative market segment
CEOs' long-term outlook good for company’s growth

By Moses Omusolo | 5 hours ago

CEOs' long-term outlook good for company’s growth
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC