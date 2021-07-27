× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress

By James Wanzala | July 27th 2021

Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) CEO Eng. John Tanui during the Committee’s visit at Konza Technopolis on Friday.[James Wanzala,Standard]

The Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) has lauded the progress made in the development of Konza Technopolis.

Speaking after touring the project, Committee Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said they were impressed by the achievements made by the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) despite facing financial constraints.

“I must say we are impressed and encouraged with what they are doing and what the management has managed to achieve so far despite the constraints of funding,” the senator said.

"We have discussed those aspects. But most of all, what has encouraged us is that they have achieved their targets despite the constraints."

Gideon was accompanied by members of the Senate Committee on ICT Enoch Wambua (Kitui), John Kinyua (Laikipia), and nominated Senator Petronilla Were.

During the site visit, the committee inspected the progress made in operationalizing the National Data Centre, which was early this month launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Present during the tour was KoTDA Board Chairman Reuben Mutiso, Chief Executive John Tanui and board members Ken Waibochi, Kaburu Mwirichia and Pamela Tutui.

Innovation hub

Senator Moi noted that the KoTDA management was transforming the technopolis into a technology and innovation hub as envisaged by Vision 2030.

“Today, they have got the data centres, which we have seen are up and running. They are now building the University for Technology and of course the infrastructure, which is ongoing in conformity with what the world is currently embracing, which is green,” he added.

Globally, countries are embracing the development of green buildings to fight climate change.

Gideon said there were 15 start-ups at Konza, entrenching the authority’s position as the hub for innovation and technology.

“Kenya is known for innovating M-Pesa. These are the other M-Pesas which are going to be generated from here,” he added.

The senator said they will support the Konza Bill so as to have the project anchored in law.

Wajir Governor impeachment verdict to be rendered on Monday by the Senate Special Committee

The Senate's Committee probing the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has started hearings

Vision 2030 CEO alleges misuse of Youth Enterprise Fund

