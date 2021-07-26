German airline defies virus to start Mombasa flights
BUSINESS
By Philip Mwakio | July 26th 2021
Moi International Airport Mombasa yesterday received the Euro Wings Discover, a commercial flight operated by leisure airline within the Lufthansa Group that will be operating two weekly flights to Mombasa - Sundays and Thursdays.
The Airbus A330 aircraft emblazoned Euro Wings Discover yesterday touched down at 5.11am to the warm reception of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Fire Brigade plus songs by Bombolulu cultural dance troupe.
Euro Wings Discover operates out of Frankfurt and takes travellers to some of the world’s most beautiful short and long haul destinations.
Principal Secretary for Tourism Safina Kwekwe, who led the State delegation in welcoming the aircraft that was enroute to Zanzibar, said 50 passengers disembarked from the aircraft leaving 140 to proceed to Zanzibar.
“We are delighted to receive Euro Wings Discover flight. We are working towards ensuring a conducive environment that allows vibrant air travel system to support tourism,” she said.
Growing confidence
The new service, she noted, gives hope to Kenyan tourism’s full recovery after about two years of low business occasioned by Covid-19.
Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Betty Radier said the airline signalled the growing confidence in destination Kenya despite Covid-19.
“Commencement of this direct flight to Mombasa by Euro Wings Discover would offer a different opportunity to travellers who wanted to visit for both leisure and business,” Dr Radier said in a speech read on her behalf by Company Secretary Allan Njoroge.
Euro Wings Chief Commercial Officer Helmut Woelfel said the airline has tailor-made the travel experience to suit guests' preferences and individual needs - making the flight a special experience. He said travellers can benefit from direct connections and seamless transfer to and from German and European Lufthansa destinations.
German Ambassador to Kenya Annet Gunter observed that the arrival of the new airline was a testimony of the good bilateral relations between Kenya and Germany.
