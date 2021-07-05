× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | July 5th 2021

The floating solar system that has been put op on a reservoir in Rift Valley Roses in Naivasha making it the first of its kind in the country.[Antony Gitonga,Standard]

The number of flower farms opting for solar power is on the rise with the investors crying foul over the sharp rise in the cost of electricity in the country.

Farmers have identified the high electricity charges and frequent outages as the major challenges facing the sector, which is yet to fully recover from the effects of Covid-19.

This came as Naivasha-based Rift Valley Roses and Ecoligo Solar Company launched the floating solar project in the country. The solar system has been installed on one of the reservoirs in the farm and can produce 69 kilowatts of power - providing the flower farm with clean energy.

READ MORE

 Farmers in Kieni receive solar powered boreholes

 Solar rules are geared towards a safer and sustainable sector

 Thermal power generation dominates COMESA region

 Two firms get REDAVIA free solar plants

Farm owner Stuart Millar said the high cost of electricity coupled with power outages was affecting flower production in the country.

“We now have a major solar system located on top of a reservoir and this power is clean and reliable,” he said during the launch.

Stuart said in 20 years, the flower farm would save over Sh35 million. “With the use of this system, we shall not have any challenges in power fluctuation. We can use the generated air to aerate our greenhouse for quality roses,” he said.

Ayub Njoroge from Ecoligo Solar said the floating solar system will reduce the rate of evaporation in the farm's dam.

German Deputy Ambassador Thomas Wimmer lauded the project noting it would produce clean energy. [Antony Gitonga]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Interview with Nashipae Orumoy, Worldwide Fund Nature communication director

Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking the Earth Hour 2016

In two months, super petrol prices have increased by around Kshs. 10/-

Share this story
KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years
The set target in the Budget Policy Statement stood at Sh1.652 trillion.
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
Kenya has emerged as one of the top countries in sub-Sahara Africa in the handling of alternative finance models.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Covid-19 alters how Sacco members borrow and save

By Macharia Kamau | 48 minutes ago

Covid-19 alters how Sacco members borrow and save
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding

By Frankline Sunday | 12 hours ago

Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
Coffee reforms off to shaky start as MPs pull in different directions

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Coffee reforms off to shaky start as MPs pull in different directions
Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC