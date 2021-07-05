Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | July 5th 2021
The number of flower farms opting for solar power is on the rise with the investors crying foul over the sharp rise in the cost of electricity in the country.
Farmers have identified the high electricity charges and frequent outages as the major challenges facing the sector, which is yet to fully recover from the effects of Covid-19.
This came as Naivasha-based Rift Valley Roses and Ecoligo Solar Company launched the floating solar project in the country. The solar system has been installed on one of the reservoirs in the farm and can produce 69 kilowatts of power - providing the flower farm with clean energy.
READ MORE
Farmers in Kieni receive solar powered boreholes
Solar rules are geared towards a safer and sustainable sector
Thermal power generation dominates COMESA region
Farm owner Stuart Millar said the high cost of electricity coupled with power outages was affecting flower production in the country.
“We now have a major solar system located on top of a reservoir and this power is clean and reliable,” he said during the launch.
Stuart said in 20 years, the flower farm would save over Sh35 million. “With the use of this system, we shall not have any challenges in power fluctuation. We can use the generated air to aerate our greenhouse for quality roses,” he said.
Ayub Njoroge from Ecoligo Solar said the floating solar system will reduce the rate of evaporation in the farm's dam.
German Deputy Ambassador Thomas Wimmer lauded the project noting it would produce clean energy. [Antony Gitonga]
RELATED VIDEOS
Interview with Nashipae Orumoy, Worldwide Fund Nature communication director
Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking the Earth Hour 2016
In two months, super petrol prices have increased by around Kshs. 10/-
KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 yearsThe set target in the Budget Policy Statement stood at Sh1.652 trillion.
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and fundingKenya has emerged as one of the top countries in sub-Sahara Africa in the handling of alternative finance models.
MOST READ
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
BUSINESS
- Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
BUSINESS
- KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years
NEWS
- SGR cargo drops on fewer vessels at Mombasa port
BUSINESS
- Why China is still an enigma after 100 years
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- How millennials, Generation Z are reshaping the workplace
WORK LIFE