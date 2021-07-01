× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Amb. John Mwangemi takes over KPA as acting MD

BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | July 1st 2021

The Kenya Ports Authority has appointed Amb. John Mwangemi (pictured) as acting MD effective July 1.

He takes over from Eng Rashid Salim who has been the acting MD since March 28 last year.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Dr Daniel Manduku in 2020. 

The notice from the board of directors urged staff to support Mwangemi in his new role.

READ MORE

 Body found in search for missing Kenyan-American basketball player Keegan Oyugi

 About 4,400 port workers to elect union officials

 Kenya Ferry Services dissolved

 Chairmanless KPA to have no MD soon

And the acting Managing Director Rashid Salim is also expected to proceed on three-month terminal leave on July 1 ahead of his retirement in September.

Ports authority chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana on June 15 said his term in running the Port of Mombasa and other harbours in the country expired on June 5.

On March 3, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani rejected the names of three candidates from the board.

Yatani said the nominees selected by the board failed to score at least 70 per cent in the interview, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Executive Order No 7 of 2015.

He gave the KPA board 45 days to repeat the exercise and thereafter submit a new list of three nominees from which he will choose one candidate for the appointment.

Meanwhile, Dock Workers Union Secretary General Simon Sang on June 15 warned that the absence of a chairman and CEO might create a crisis, which could stall some operations.

“Since KPA is now making critical decisions, particularly the merger of KPA, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and the Kenya Railway Corporation following the President’s Executive Order 5 2020, it is important for the authority to have a chairman to ratify such decisions.”

Also critical, the union noted, is the proposed merger with the Kenya Ferry Services.

“This is a time KPA should not be without the chairman as they have to approve decisions made by KPA top decision-making executive committee,” said Sang.

[This story is being updated]

RELATED VIDEOS

Port standoff: truck drivers fear for their jobs

Tax Evasion Scam: KRA and KPA officials colluding with importers to help them evade tax

Basketball defending champions Kenya Ports Authority emerge winners of Umoja Safe Spaces

