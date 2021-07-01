Amb. John Mwangemi takes over KPA as acting MD
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | July 1st 2021
The Kenya Ports Authority has appointed Amb. John Mwangemi (pictured) as acting MD effective July 1.
He takes over from Eng Rashid Salim who has been the acting MD since March 28 last year.
The post fell vacant following the resignation of Dr Daniel Manduku in 2020.
The notice from the board of directors urged staff to support Mwangemi in his new role.
And the acting Managing Director Rashid Salim is also expected to proceed on three-month terminal leave on July 1 ahead of his retirement in September.
Ports authority chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana on June 15 said his term in running the Port of Mombasa and other harbours in the country expired on June 5.
On March 3, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani rejected the names of three candidates from the board.
Yatani said the nominees selected by the board failed to score at least 70 per cent in the interview, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Executive Order No 7 of 2015.
He gave the KPA board 45 days to repeat the exercise and thereafter submit a new list of three nominees from which he will choose one candidate for the appointment.
Meanwhile, Dock Workers Union Secretary General Simon Sang on June 15 warned that the absence of a chairman and CEO might create a crisis, which could stall some operations.
“Since KPA is now making critical decisions, particularly the merger of KPA, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and the Kenya Railway Corporation following the President’s Executive Order 5 2020, it is important for the authority to have a chairman to ratify such decisions.”
Also critical, the union noted, is the proposed merger with the Kenya Ferry Services.
“This is a time KPA should not be without the chairman as they have to approve decisions made by KPA top decision-making executive committee,” said Sang.
[This story is being updated]
