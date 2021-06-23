× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

BUSINESS
By Reuters | June 23rd 2021

The social media giant said it has more than 300 million monthly Shops visitors. [Courtesy]

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior.

The social media giant, which launched Shops last year as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram as part of its push into eCommerce, said it has more than 300 million monthly Shops visitors and about 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

READ MORE

 No one is really above a well-crafted 'get rich-quick’ scheme

 EU in new push to rein in Google and Facebook

 Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years

 Facebook to boost local films

Zuckerberg said during Facebook's last earnings release that e-commerce is one of the company's three key areas of focus, along with working on augmented and virtual reality and helping content creators earn money on Facebook's platforms.

The company said it would in the coming months test an artificial intelligence tool called 'visual search' so users shopping on its photo-sharing site Instagram can click on items and find similar products in Shops.

Users will be able to use this search from content on the app or on photos on their own camera rolls, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is also working on ways using augmented reality that shoppers can try on items, including from ads, Zuckerberg said, speaking in a live audio room on Facebook. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

WhatsApp users have until 15th May to accept a privacy policy on the platform

President Uhuru Kenyatta ranked 3rd most followed African leader on Instagram

Elewa Sheria: Kanuni zinazotumika katika utumiaji wa mitandao ya kijamii

Share this story
MPs in move to lower cost of ugali by rejecting higher tax proposals
Other big winners in the latest changes include importers of motorbikes, parents who will buy infant foods at cheaper rates and sugarcane farmers.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

NEWS

By Benard Sanga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The pandemic spurred the growth of our business

By Fredrick Obura | 50 minutes ago

The pandemic spurred the growth of our business
How to pick a stock: Best practices from industry experts

By Winnie Makena | 1 hour ago

How to pick a stock: Best practices from industry experts
Get a loan that won’t weigh down your business

By Pauline Muindi | 3 hours ago

Get a loan that won’t weigh down your business
Before you jet off for that overseas job....

By Macharia Kamau | 8 hours ago

Before you jet off for that overseas job....
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC