× Business MONEY AND MARKET BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
MONEY AND MARKET
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

I sold scrap metal to Devki, Ramana Rao admits as Mumias Sugar leasing war rages

BUSINESS
By Mireri Junior | June 10th 2021

Embattled Mumias Sugar Company Receiver Manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao was on Wednesday taken to task by Agriculture Senate Committee over claims that he sold scrap metal to Devki Steel Mills Limited, when he was then Kwale Sugar Factory receiver manager.

Rao admitted to selling scrap metal to Devki Steels Mills Limited while he was at Kwale Sugar Factory but denied having sold a commercial project to Devki.

“There was a time I was the receiver manager at Kwale Sugar, I sold scrap metal to Devski, but it was just that no commercial dealing,” said Rao.

The Committee which is probing the failed leasing bid by Devki also faulted Rao for failing to publicly advertise the leasing process of the troubled miller.

READ MORE

 What will it take to save Mumias?

 Do not politicise Mumias Sugar woes, says Senator Malala

 Sugar farmers hold demos to protest Raval's withdrawal

 Firm withdraws its Mumias Sugar leasing bid after public outcry

According to the committee, it is failure to advertise the process openly that created room for Devki to declare that it was on the forefront to take over operations at the Kakamega-based miller.

Rao had a hard time explaining that the leasing process takes one year to complete, and that Devki had not officially bided to lease Mumias Sugar.

Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala who sought clarification from the Senate Committee on the failed Devki leasing process blamed Rao for the confusion over the leasing process among politicians and cane farmers.

Malala accused Devki Group of misleading the people of the western region that it had won the leasing bid before the process was completed leading to demonstrations witnessed in Mumias town.

The Senate Committee asked the receiver manager to re-advertise the bid for Mumias Sugar in the next two weeks.

Devki Group had allegedly entered a Sh5 billion private deal with the miller before pulling out last week citing public outcry.

Steel tycoon and Devki Group chairman, Narendra Raval, cited the ongoing public interest which “the matter” has attracted and the call for a publicly run bidding exercise.

“We have found it worthwhile to take out our application. We will however express interest, should the exercise be conducted in consultation with all the stakeholders,” Raval said in a statement.

Political leaders from the Western region, where the plant is located, have in the past one week made public statements seeking more information while calling for transparency in the takeover process.

The loss-making miller was placed under receivership by KCB Group in September 2019.

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company

Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues

Share this story
SGR gets lion's share of Budget allocation
Projects under the transport and agriculture sectors have been allocated a big chunk of the 2021-2022 Budget.
Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund
Gulf Energy said the documents obtained by Rubis through the data mining from its servers formed part of its private and confidential information

MOST READ

Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?
Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?

REAL ESTATE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nine things Sh1trillion can do

By Rose Kwamboka | 24 minutes ago

Nine things Sh1trillion can do
What it takes to set up a pharmacy enterprise in Kenya

By Gerard Nyele | 1 hour ago

What it takes to set up a pharmacy enterprise in Kenya
Geothermal company eyes heat parks for Baringo-Silali

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Geothermal company eyes heat parks for Baringo-Silali
Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC