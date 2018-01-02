Whole Set Pump System for Copper Mining Site

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 23:49, Updated January 1st 1970 at 03:00 GMT +3

We are so hour could be cooperated with one of the biggest Copper Mine in Zambia. Our technical groups are going to the mine site twice, and stay there about 1month for pump, MST PUMP Group as Chinese well-known machinery manufacturer firstly launches and boosts new type hammer mill in Kenya market at the end of September, 2015

selecting and design.It needs longer transfer distance for the mine slag, about 120m pump head needed. For the normal horizontal slurry pump

, 75m is the highest pump head. Our technicals decided to design a new pump type, the total head could be 125m, the trial head could be 130m. Perfectly solved this problem.

MST technical groups looking around the whole mine site, designed the special copper mine pumping system, this system included horizontal slurry pump, vertical sump pump, end suction water pump, pipes, valves. MST PUMP Group MST pump Group :wwww.topwaterpump.com