| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 07:47, Updated Mon, July 16th 2018 at 07:47 GMT +3

Having been supplying submersible slurry pumps across a wide range of commodities on the African continent since 1996, pump manufacturer Marvelu pump made its international debut at Electra Mining Africa this year.

It is anticipated that this new pump will acquire a good reputation for its performance and reliability.

Typical applications for the Marvelu pump include high wall pumping in openpits, pumping during dam and harbour wall construction, pumping from shaft bottoms, flood level control and pumping over extended distances of up to 4 km.

Featuring the Marvelu twin volute casing technology, the pump is fitted with a forced convection-cooled, oil-filled motor, a non-pressurised mechanical seal, over-sized bearings and an extreme heavy duty cable. It is capable of operating at temperatures of up to 90 ?C and can run dry for extended periods.

The pump will be available from Marvelu Submersible Pumps Africa, which will officially open in November. The wholly owned subsidiary of Marvelu will operate from a comprehensively equipped facility in Germiston. The custom premises will house a fully equipped workshop, a high-quality pump test bay, a warehouse and a service exchange store, as well as the company’s large rental fleet.

Marvelu submersible slurry pumps Africa will offer the full range of high-quality manufactured submersible pumps. These are used not only in the mining industry, but also in general industrial applications such as steel manufacture, iron-ore and lime factories, wastewater and sewage treatment plants, harbours, rivers and dam dredging and cleaning.

In addition to servicing the mining sector in South Africa, the Southern African Development Community region and Central, West and East Africa, the company is well positioned to support its growing base of end users in the industrial and water and wastewater sectors.Marvelu pump Group :https://topslurrypumps.com

All products are backed by highly skilled and knowledgeable technical personnel with an in-depth understanding of pump applications. The range of products includes the well-known Marvelu submersible pumps, pontoon-mounted pumping solutions, control panels, hoses, couplings and ancillary equipment.submersible slurry pumps